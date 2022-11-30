Guy Pearce says he could ‘feel’ Helen McCroy on set with Damian Lewis

Guy Pearce has discussed filming A Spy Amongst Friends with Damian Lewis shortly after his late wife Helen McCrory’s death in April last year.

55-year-old actor said that he felt the Peaky Blinders actress’ ‘essence’ while filming the drama, during a Wednesday appearance at This Morning.

Guy admitted that Damian was shooting again soon after Helen’s passing, but he explained that she insisted on him doing the job.

Helen, age 52, was diagnosed with breast cancer and died at home in London on April 16, 2021.

He said that he loved Helen when he did The Count of Monte Cristo and that he was in a relationship with her. This woman was an inspiration to me. She had great intelligence, a sense of humor and a passion for life.

“When Damian and me first met, it was just recently that she had passed away. I needed to tell Damian, and I was shocked that he was still continuing with this. But, he stated that she told him to make sure he did this show. Her It is easy to feel your soul and essence present [on set].’

In the mini-series, Guy plays Kim Philby and co-stars with Damian [Nicholas Elliot], who is now in a relationship with singer Alison Mosshart.

He described the research that he did on the series and said: “I had the opportunity to review my knowledge of the relationship between Kim Philby & Nicholas Elliot.”

“I discovered a book that one of their wives had written, and the letters they sent, which I found to have the most intimate writings I’ve ever seen. From that point I gained a sense of his personal and emotional journey.

‘I think Philby was very well ingrained with the British ruling classes on a couple basic levels. He I was captivated by the philosophy of communism.

Guy, who was absent from the premiere of the show, will be starring in the new series as Kim Philby, the notorious British intelligence officer, and KGB double agent.

Damian was also a producer for the series. Nicholas Elliott takes over the role of intelligence officer.

This spy-thriller is based upon the non-fiction book by Ben Macintyre. It will be available on ITVX later in the year.

Guy also discussed his rise in stardom following his stint as a Neighbours character on another episode of the show.

He She said that it meant a lot to her, the show.

“The hard news is that when we learned the show was being canceled, a friend of mine had just been featured on the show, and it was then canceled.

“When Mike asked me to come back, I answered that I would, and I will play the father of Annie, my friend. I was asked several times to return to the show.