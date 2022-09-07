Guy Fieri, 54, says he’s in better shape now than at 30 thanks to intermittent fasting

Guy Fieri revealed he is now in better shape than ever, having embarked on a health journey to be there for his kids.

The American restaurateur, 54, began intermittent fasting and exercise, saying: that the diet and lifestyle changes he’s made in his life have made him fitter now than when he was 30.

“I’m in better shape now than when I was 30. I don’t want to die young. I want to be there for my kids,” he revealed in a new interview with People.

He added that he also wants to be there for the future of his grandchildren. Fieri Shares sons Ryder, 16, and Hunter, 26, with wife Lori Brisson, whom he has been married to since 1995.

“I’ve changed my lifestyle over the years – what I eat, when I eat, how I eat. I don’t want to be one of those guys who burn through the tunnel,” he said.

The celebrity chef shared that he wakes up at 6 a.m. every morning to work out, has reduced his alcohol intake and has started intermittent fasting, following a diet with reduced carbohydrates and meat, with the help of a nutritionist.

‘I don’t eat until noon. At first I was afraid it would make me sluggish, but my body learned the routine and my energy increased,” he explained.

He also explained how he manages to film his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives while staying on track with his diet.

“Everyone thinks I’m gulping down the entire cheeseburger. I try two things in a restaurant, three restaurants in a day. By the time I’ve had two bites of each food, I’m full.”

The Food Network star became famous for trying all kinds of foods for his TV shows, but last year insisted that this is not what his normal diet consists of, making it clear that he is a “huge fan” of eating salads when not filming one of the movies. his shows.

He spoke to GQ as part of their Real Diet series, in which he spoke candidly about his diet: “People always think I should just eat fried pizza and cheeseburgers for lunch,” Fieri began.

“I’m a big salad fan, a big sushi fan and a Thai food fan,” he added, opening candidly about how, “lunch is always a contrast to dinner.”

“So if I know we’re going to have a big dinner, like barbecue, steak or Asian food, I’ll make sure I don’t eat Thai for lunch,” he clarified.

Since he earns his living eating at different restaurants for his various TV shows, he likes to cook at home rather than going out when he is not in front of the camera.

“I usually cook every meal in the house. I don’t eat out much because I’m usually on the road to eat out,” he said.

He also talked about his favorite snacks, including beef jerky and pretzels among his favorites.