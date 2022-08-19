Gut-wrenching image shows 15-year-old boy suffering from terminal cancer comfort sobbing brother

A heartbreaking picture of a 15-year-old boy suffering from terminal cancer comforting his sobbing brother after telling him his life will soon end has left many people on the internet in tears.

The teenager, named Ian, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – a form of bone cancer – in 2019. After surgery and months of chemotherapy, his family was happy to hear that he was cancer-free.

However, in November 2021, they discovered that the disease had not only returned, but had spread throughout his body.

Now he and his family have been told “there was nothing they could do” and that his life will “soon” end tragically.

When Ian shared the terrible news with his younger brother, Peter, whose age is unknown, he burst into tears.

When he discovered that his sibling’s days were numbered, little Peter began to cry in his arms. But Ian, who kept a brave face, consoled him and apologized for not being able to beat cancer.

A heartbreaking photo of the touching moment between the two brothers has been uploaded to facebook by an Oregon man named Benjamin Elliott, whose relationship to Ian and Peter is unknown, and it quickly swept the internet, leaving many users emotional.

It showed Ian holding his younger brother “as tight as ever” as the little boy leaned on his chest and cried; Ian was seen giving Peter a kiss on his forehead.

“Without speaking, this photo conveys a stronger message than words ever will,” Benjamin wrote in the caption.

“This week Ian and his family found out there was nothing else they could do.

“The cancer that had destroyed his body and defeated him in the past would soon be the same cancer that killed him.”

Benjamin said that Ian started to cry after hearing he would die soon, but not because he was afraid.

“Actually, he thought it was okay,” he continued. “Ian cried because, as he put it in his own words, ‘I only want to do one good thing in the world before I leave you all.'”

Many people flooded the comment section with their support, with one person writing: ‘My heart is shattered’

The Facebook user added that Ian had “made the choice to tell his friends and his little brother that his cancer would inevitably kill him,” rather than let his parents share the news.

He added: ‘I think this photo really sheds light on the ‘good’ that Ian wanted and believed he needed to share.

“Even in his devastating prognosis, it was Ian who would comfort and comfort his friends and brothers.”

Benjamin concluded by explaining that from now on Ian said that he is not “just going to die,” but instead “has chosen to live life until his death becomes a reality.”

“While he says he’s sad, he also admits that he’s okay with dying,” he wrote. “The truth is Ian refuses to live for himself. He chooses to live only for others until the moment he takes his very last breath.’

Many people flooded the comment section of the post with their support, with one person writing, “My heart is shattered.”

Another added: “Man Facebook makes me stare in the toilet.”

“This brought tears to my eyes and pain to my heart for this young boy. What a remarkable example of tender love and humility,” said another. “My prayers are with him and his family.”

“Good God, I’m a puddle now,” read another comment. “I hate cancer.”