Gut health researcher reveals five foods you should never eat to avoid poor gut health

A gut health researcher has revealed the five worst foods for gut health as they are most likely to cause food poisoning.

The list includes oysters, packaged salads, undercooked beef burgers, sushi more than two days old and sprouts.

‘I avoid these foods because they are the most likely to cause food poisoning. Food poisoning increases your risk of long-term gut problems such as post-infectious IBS,’ said the British scientist who goes by @mrguthealth on TikTok.

The researcher said that one in seven people suffer from post-infectious IBS.

According to the scientist, the fifth worst food is oysters, as they are a ‘filter feeder’ and ‘pick up everything’, including bacteria.

“They’re supposed to be an aphrodisiac, but there’s nothing sexy about squirting,” he joked.

The fourth worst food is undercooked beef burgers, he outlines that at a minimum, burgers should be cooked medium well.

‘Don’t order your beef burgers, rare, it’s not the same as getting a steak. Beef burgers are typically made from ground beef, so all the bacteria on the outside gets mixed up,” he said.

The researcher said that sushi can also be bad news for gut health.

‘Most fish used to make sushi is actually frozen to kill the parasites and bacteria, but it goes off quickly after being cooked, so make sure you eat it all on the same day.’

The list included oysters, beef burgers, stale sushi, sprouts and packaged salads

“If you buy this stuff, you’re just asking for it really,” he joked about reduced sushi.

The second most dangerous food is sprouts.

‘Sprouts are grown in hot conditions and we don’t usually cook them. I know they are supposed to be superfoods, but the risk is not worth the reward in my opinion,” the scientist said.

According to the scientist, the most important food to avoid is packaged salad, as there are many potential cross-contamination points and the moist environment is perfect for bacteria.

’22 percent of all food poisoning outbreaks in the US in the last decade have been linked to salads. Fish and shellfish account for only six percent of all cases,’ explained the scientist.

Five foods to avoid for gut health 1. Packaged salad 2. Sprouts 3. Two day old sushi 4. Undercooked burgers 5. Oysters

The researcher encourages customers to buy unmixed and unwashed packaged lettuce and wash it before use if they must buy packaged lettuce.

Many followers were shocked by the food, but some were not surprised to find that packaged lettuce is so risky.

‘Definitely been very bad from bagged salads. Never bought any more after that, said one woman.

A microbiologist said barbecued food and unpasteurized cheese are also dangerous.

But many fans were happy to hear the news that bagged lettuce was a no-go.

“Cheers dude – salads for life,” said one man.

“Donuts safe then?” another joked.