Gushue wins Boost National men’s championship to earn 14th GSOC title

NORTH BAY, Ont. — New season, same result for Canadian Team Gushue.

After finishing last season with a title win at the Kioti Tractor Champions Cup, Brad Gushue and his St. John’s, NL, crew skip where they left off in the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling by capturing the Boost National Men’s Championship on Sunday at Memorial Gardens.

Gushue executed an open goal to score the winning single run in an extra end to defeat Sweden’s Niklas Edin squad 5-4.

It is the 14th Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling men’s title and 11th major for Gushue, who collected $35,000 from the $300,000 prize pool plus 12 Pinty’s Cup points.

Not all is the same this year for Gushue, third Mark Nichols and leader Geoff Walker as they welcomed second EJ Harnden to the lineup with Brett Gallant moving on to Calgary’s Team Bottcher. While it’s still the honeymoon stage for Team Gushue’s revamped roster, they were sharp enough to go through the first leg of the Grand Slam circuit 7-0.

Team Edin, which also went into the final undefeated, won the draw-to-the-button shootout by the shortest margins, but the reigning Olympic and World Champion couldn’t open the scoring. Edin’s runback attempt in the first missed the mark and Gushue grabbed a single steal.

Another unusual miss by Edin on his first skip stone in the third end forced him to hit a single on his last and tie it up.

After limiting Gushue to one run in the fourth, Edin scored the first (and only) deuce of the game in the fifth. Edin was already on the button and pulled over for another bite of the lid to take a 3-2 lead.

Gushue tied it again in the sixth with a hit and stick for a single, then stole a one-run lead in the seventh when Edin appeared to make a tricky triple takeout and it stalled.

Edin went big again in the eighth end, firing an in-off double for the potentially winning deuce, but his shooter couldn’t push Gushue’s rock far enough and only counted the equalizer forcing the electric extra end.

Edin’s team, third Oskar Eriksson, second Rasmus Wranå and leader Christoffer Sundgren earned $20,000 and nine Pinty’s Cup points.

Previously, Swiss Team Tirinzoni won the women’s championship with a 7-3 victory over Canadian Team Einarson. It is the third Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling title for skip Silvana Tirinzoni, who is supported by fourth Alina Pätz, second Carole Howald and leader Briar Schwaller-Hürlimann.

NOTES: The Boost National was the opening match of the 2022-23 Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling tour. Next up is the HearingLife Tour Challenge, October 18-23, at the Coca-Cola Center in Grande Prairie, Alta. … The Pinty’s Cup is awarded to the men’s and women’s season champions in the series, with the winners earning $75,000.