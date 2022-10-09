Gushue meets Edin, Einarson takes on Tirinzoni in Boost National finals

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Championship Sunday is now set for the Boost National as Team Gushue and Team Edin face off in the Men’s Finals while Team Einarson and Team Tirinzoni meet for the Women’s title at Memorial Gardens.

Skip Brad Gushue and his Canadian crew from St. John’s, NL, were the first to advance when they defeated Team Dropkin of the United States 11–0 in just five runs.

Gushue scored a deuce to start and then stole the game, sweeping four in the second, one in the third plus pairs of points in the fourth and fifth side to get out of the night shift early.

The 13-time Grand Slam champion Gushue also reached the final at the last time Memorial Gardens hosted an event in the series, finishing second to compatriot Matt Dunstone in the 2019 Masters.

It was almost a rematch, but Dunstone’s new Winnipeg team was unable to beat Niklas Edin in an extra end. The reigning Olympic and Men’s World Champion from Sweden won 4-3 to secure their spot.

Both Edin and Gushue go into the final with unbeaten 6-0 records in the tournament.

Gushue finished last season by winning the Kioti Tractor Champions Cup, as did Kerri Einarson, whose Canadian club from Gimli, Man., has also picked up where they left off.

Einarson (6-1) avenged a previous loss to Japanese Team Fujisawa by winning 8-5 in their semifinal. Four-time Grand Slam champion Einarson fell 7-6 to Fujisawa during the group stage due to a steal in the last frame.

Three-time reigning Women’s World Champion Silvana Tirinzoni (6-0) and her Swiss squad knocked out the Canadian team laws 7-5 to continue.

Championship Sunday kicks off with the Women’s Finals at 11 AM ET, followed by the Men’s Final at 3 PM ET. Watch both matches on Sportsnet or Sports net NOW.

COMMENTS

The Boost National is the first of six events on Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling calendar from 2022-23 and will feature 16 of the best men’s teams and 16 of the best women’s teams from around the world. … A combined purse of $300,000, split equally between the men’s and women’s departments, is at stake. The winning teams will receive $35,000 and invitations to the season-ending Kioti Tractor Champions Cup. … Points are also up for grabs in the Pinty’s Cup race, which will be awarded to the champions of the 2022-23 season with a $75,000 bonus for the winning teams.