Gus Worland speaks about NRL Manly rainbow pride jersey saga after seven players refused to wear it

A campaigner behind Manly’s rainbow-striped NRL jersey says one of the main reasons behind the team wearing the controversial strip has been forgotten in the highly charged debate.

The Manly Sea Eagles proudly wore the jerseys against the Sydney Roosters on Thursday night in a match that has raised more than $350,000 for the charity Gotcha4Life, founded by radio star Gus Worland.

Worland, who counts Hugh Jackman among his closest friends, opened up in an emotional radio interview about the success of the initiative, saying that part of the motivation for the jerseys was his own father’s courageous journey to become a career more than 40 years ago. gay to come out.

The Sea Eagles wore the Pride jerseys against the Roosters on Thursday night in a game expected to raise $350,000 for charity Gotcha4Life to prevent suicide.

A campaigner behind Manly’s rainbow-striped NRL jersey, Gus Worland (pictured with wife Vicky), says one of the main reasons behind the team wearing the controversial strip has been forgotten in the highly charged debate.

Worland told 2GB Ben Fordham’s lucrative “mental health fitness” fundraising campaign was “a little lost.”

He said Manly’s apology over the jersey fiasco was a “good start” and reminded people what the match was about, “the first Gotcha4Life Cup.”

Gus Worland (right) praised his father David (left) for his courage in coming out as gay 40 years ago and said he is proud of him

Worland paid tribute to male legend Ian Roberts, who supported the pride jersey initiative, which seven conservative Christian players refused to wear.

The $350,000 raised will go to mental health workshops and counselors in schools, sports clubs, and businesses.

Worland told Fordham that one of his main motivations was his own father’s “brave” decision to come out as gay 40 years ago.

He told about the personal earthquake when he found out that his father, David, was gay.

“At the time I was just sad because I wanted my mom and dad to be together and we never had that, I just wanted that normal traditional family,” he said.

“But years later, I feel how brave Dad was to tell Mom how he felt first, then start living that life second…so I’m very proud of him.”

Worland said his father, who left home when he was 12, was “beaten” and “thrown in jail” after the first Mardi Gras in 1978.

He had no idea his father was gay when star tennis player John Newcombe, a family friend, told him that in his early teens.

Worland also admitted that his mother never loved another man after his father admitted he was gay and left the family home when Gus was 12 (Pictured, Gus Worland with his mother Janelle)

Worland told Fordham he did not personally understand why seven Manly players refused to wear the jersey, although he respected their decisions

“He came up to me one day and said… ‘why don’t you talk about your father being gay?’ I literally had a stunned silence. He said ‘don’t you know?’ I said no. And he said, well, everyone’s talking about it, go talk to your mom and dad.’

The saddest part of what happened was that his mother “never loved Janelle again” after her husband left the family home to live with his male partner.

Worland told Fordham that he personally did not understand why seven Manly players refused to wear the jersey, although he respected their decisions.

Meanwhile, Manly chairman Scott Penn has stated that the Sea Eagles will wear their rainbow jersey next season, despite the storm that has caused it.

Manly chairman and owner Scott Penn with wife Nicole. Penn has made it clear that he plans to have the club wear the pride jersey again next season

Penn also revealed that he will meet the seven players who boycotted the pivotal game, which the Roosters won 20-10 at Brookvale Oval on Thursday night.

The Penn family owned 40 percent of the Sea Eagles until 2006, before taking over the entire club in 2014 – and Scott also serves as the club’s president.

The digital wellness multimillionaire has stated that he wants the club to become “the most inclusive club in the NRL”, and has spoken with the league’s CEO Andrew Abdo and ARL chairman Peter V’landys to make that happen.

While he is confident that Manly will continue to wear the Pride jersey next season, Penn confessed that the club has handled the situation badly.

“Obviously we need to consult more…we also need to learn from this and how we can do better next time, but more importantly we want to be inclusive,” he told the newspaper. Daily Telegram.

Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolutau Koula, Christian Tuipulotu and Toafofoa Sipley stayed out of the Roosters’ game, which could be crucial for the Sea Eagles’ chances of reaching the final.

Manly Sea Eagles owner and chairman Scott Penn is not pulling out of the club wearing the pride jersey in 2023

They claimed the club had not consulted them about the jersey.

Before the game, Penn said he planned to meet with players to make it clear that “they should never or will never be banned from our club” because of their stance.

He admitted the club will need to have “wider consultations” on the inclusion initiatives, but it is clear he will not back down on Manly wearing a pride jersey.