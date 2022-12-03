Guns N’ Roses sues online gun shop for appropriating name

One of the most successful rock bands of all time said in a lawsuit that it doesn’t want to be “associated with a gun and arms dealer.”

American rock band Guns N’ Roses has sued a company that runs an online gun store called Texas Guns and Roses, alleging that the gun dealer misappropriated the name.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles, lawyers for the band said a company operating the online store tricked consumers into believing the company had something to do with the rock band.

Guns N’ Roses “does not reasonably wish to be associated with Defendant, a seller of firearms and weapons,” the lawsuit said.

In addition, the band claimed, the arms dealer “holds political views regarding the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarizing for many American consumers.”

Founded in 1985, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most successful bands of all time and were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. The members are Axl Rose, Saul “Slash” Hudson and Michael “Duff” McKagan.

The lawsuit identified Jersey Village Florist LLC as the owner and operator of Texas Guns and Roses, which sells firearms and ammunition, scopes, body armor and metal safes, among other things.

‘No one thinks we are the band’

The online business is registered at an address in Houston and obtained its Texas registration in 2016 without the “approval, license or consent” of Guns N’ Roses, the lawsuit said.

Lawyers for the rock group are seeking a jury trial and an injunction prohibiting the use of the website’s name, as well as unspecified damages.

David L Clark, a Houston-based attorney representing Jersey Village Florist, told City News Service said he believes the Guns N’ Roses legal team filed a complaint in federal court because they were unlikely to convince the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to cancel Texas Guns and Roses’ registration.

“There has never been any confusion [between the band and the website] and they have no evidence of confusion,” Clark argued.

“This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out… Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and has a one-stop website, and absolutely no one is confused. No one thinks we are the band or that there is a band. We will fight back.”

