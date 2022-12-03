Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose lashes out at production staff live on stage during Melbourne show

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose lashed out live at production staff during the band’s show in Melbourne on Saturday night.

The American rock band performed a three-hour, 30-song set at the MCG, the first stadium show the city has seen since the pandemic.

According to the Announce sunduring the show, Rose stopped mid-song of You Could Be Mine to call out a spotlight operator.

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose lashed out at the production crew live on stage at the band’s show in Melbourne on Saturday

“I don’t know what your deal is, but I’ve told you repeatedly to turn off that goddamn spotlight. I’m trying to entertain people,’ he yelled.

It comes after the Gun N’ Roses show in Adelaide ended in controversy on Tuesday after a concertgoer was seriously injured.

Rose allegedly punched a woman in the face with his microphone after throwing it into the audience at the end of the band’s final song.

Rebecca Howe told the Adelaide Advertiser that the microphone hit her on the bridge of the nose, leaving her bloodied and hyperventilating.

During the show, according to the Herald Sun, Rose stopped mid-song of You Could Be Mine to call out a spotlight operator

The post-event photo shows Ms. Howe with severe bruising on her face, under both eyes and on her nose.

She told the publication she was hit when Axl, real name William Bruce Rose Jr, threw his microphone into the audience after finishing the song, Take Me Down To Paradise City.

Rose said he would take his microphone stunt out of his regular show routine.

“I don’t know what your deal is, but I’ve told you repeatedly to turn off that goddamn spotlight. I’m trying to entertain people,’ he yelled

Addressing the situation on Saturday, a head of the band’s show, he said he will no longer use the microphone “in the interest of public safety.”

“It has come to my attention that a fan may have been injured during our show in Adelaide, Australia, possibly hit by the microphone at the end of the show, when I traditionally throw the microphone at the fans,” he wrote.

“Obviously if it’s true, we don’t want anyone to get hurt or hurt anyone in any way at any of our shows, anywhere.

It comes after the Gun N’ Roses show in Adelaide ended in controversy on Tuesday night after a concertgoer was seriously injured. Pictured: Axl Rose and Slash onstage during the 2017 Guns N’ Roses ‘Not In This Lifetime’ Tour in Perth

“After more than 30 years of throwing the mic at the end of our show, we’ve always felt it was a familiar part of the end of our performance that fans wanted and knew had the chance to put the mic on. catch,” he continued.

“However, in the interest of public safety, we will from now on refrain from throwing the microphone or anything at fans during or at our performances.

Unfortunately, there are those who, for reasons of their own, chose to cast their coverage of this topic in a more negative and irresponsible light that couldn’t be further from reality. We hope that the public and of course the fans understand that this sometimes happens.

“THANKS everyone for understanding.”