Guns N’ Roses are headlining BST Hyde Park for the first time

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Guns N’ Roses headlines American Express presents BST Hyde Park for the first time this summer.

The Welcome To The Jungle legends will make their debut at the iconic festival series on June 30 as part of the London open-air event’s 10th anniversary.

Frontman Axl Rose, 60. will be joined by Slash, 57, Duff McKagen, 58, Dizzy Reed, 59. Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer and Melissa Reese for the special show.

Back! Guns N’ Roses will headline BST Hyde Park for the first time in the summer as part of the event’s 10th anniversary – Axl Rose, left, and Slash, right, pictured in 2019)

They joined previously announced headliners Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Billy Joel, Take That, BLACKPINK and P!NK with special guest Gwen Stefani.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT Wednesday, with the first presale for American Express Card members on Friday at 9 am GMT.

Reflecting on her own performance, Hollaback Girl hitmaker Gwen admitted that the UK shows – on June 24 and 25 – will be a special experience for her.

Touring together? Photographed in 1990, the band will make their debut at the iconic festival series on June 30 as part of the London open-air event’s 10th anniversary.

She said: ‘I don’t think I’d ever be myself without the UK’s incredible musical influences. I’m so excited to be back! This is going to be a great show.’

Pink added: ‘It’s been three long years and I’ve missed live music so much… So it’s finally here! I’m so excited to get back to the UK and Europe to sing, cry, sweat and make new memories with my friends.

“It’s going to be magical!”

More special guests for all shows will be confirmed in due course, as Take That – consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen – looks forward to their one-off reunion.

They said: ‘We are so excited to be back together and that BST Hyde Park will be the first stage we’ve performed on in almost four years. We have incredible memories of playing there in 2016 and can’t wait to see everyone in July.”

For more information and tickets, visit https://www.bst-hydepark.com/