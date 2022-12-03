Guns and Roses star out and about in Melbourne

<!–

Guns N’ Roses band member Duff McKagen was on the road in Melbourne on Thursday.

The 58-year-old, who plays bass with the famous American rockers, was spotted having a quiet dinner at Southgate’s Waterfront Restaurant.

Join him for a meal, reports The Announce sunwas American pro wrestler and singer Chris Jericho.

Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan (second from right) with PJ Farley, Chris Jericho (second from left) and Jordan Feramisco enjoyed a night out at the Waterfront Restaurant in Melbourne’s Southgate on Thursday night

The experienced musicians are both engaged in concert tours.

Jericho, 52, is the lead singer of heavy metal band Fozzy.

Meanwhile, Guns N’ Roses played a three-hour, 30-song set at Melbourne’s MCG on Saturday, the first stadium show the city has seen since the pandemic.

It comes after the Gun N’ Roses show in Adelaide ended in controversy on Tuesday night after a concertgoer was seriously injured.

The band’s frontman, Axl Rose, allegedly punched a woman in the face with his microphone after throwing it into the audience at the end of the band’s final song.

The bass player is in Australia for a concert tour with the famous American rockers

Rebecca Howe told the Adelaide advertiser the microphone hit her on the bridge of the nose, leaving her bloodied and hyperventilating.

Footage of the terrifying incident surfaced on Friday.

In the video, which was obtained by The advertiserrock star Axl, 60, throws the mic into the crowd, then throws his arms in the air in triumph.

Guns N’ Roses played a three-hour, 30-song set at the MCG in Melbourne on Saturday, the first stadium show the city has seen since the pandemic. Pictured: Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose performs with his band in the US in 2016

The moment of impact is not shown, but the video does show a small kafuffle in the crowd – presumably after Ms. Howe was hit by the flying microphone.

The post-event photo shows Ms. Howe with severe bruising on her face, under both eyes and on her nose.

She told the publication she was hit when Axl, real name William Bruce Rose Jr, threw his microphone into the audience after finishing the song, Take Me Down To Paradise City.

Rebecca Howe was injured (pictured) after Axl Rose accidentally hit her in the face with his microphone by throwing it into the audience at the end of the band’s final song In Adelaide

Rose said he would take his microphone stunt out of his regular show routine. Addressing the situation on Saturday, a head of the band’s show, he said he will no longer use the microphone “in the interest of public safety.”

“It has come to my attention that a fan may have been injured during our show in Adelaide, Australia, possibly hit by the microphone at the end of the show, when I traditionally throw the microphone at the fans,” he wrote.

“Obviously if it’s true, we don’t want anyone to get hurt or hurt anyone in any way at any of our shows, anywhere.

Rose said in an online statement Saturday that he would no longer throw his mic into the audience — after doing the stunt at the end of every show for 30 years.

“After more than 30 years of throwing the mic at the end of our show, we’ve always felt it was a familiar part of the end of our performance that fans wanted and knew they had the chance to get the microphone,” he continued.

“However, in the interest of public safety, we will from now on refrain from throwing the microphone or anything at fans during or at our performances.

Unfortunately, there are those who, for reasons of their own, chose to cast their coverage of this topic in a more negative and irresponsible light that couldn’t be further from reality. We hope that the public and of course the fans understand that this sometimes happens.

“THANKS everyone for understanding.”