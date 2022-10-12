Gunman wearing a black ski mask fired THIRTY ROUNDS when he killed New York accountant

A man accused of fatally shooting a New York accountant while visiting his son at college allegedly fired 30 rounds of bullets during what appears to be a failed stick-up at a nearby hotel.

Roy Johnson, 35, is accused of firing a loaded, operable Glock Model 17, with a stray bullet striking Paul Kutz in the heart, lungs and liver, according to the New York Post.

According to an indictment, Johnson allegedly entered the lobby of a Mariott hotel in Poughkeepsie wearing a black ski mask and fired the automatic handgun at the hotel coffee bar.

Johnson is accused of pulling out the gun after the desk clerk prevented him from jumping behind the desk.

He then started ‘cursing and yelling’ as he fired off the dozens of rounds before stepping outside the hotel to shoot more bullets.

Kutz, 53, was caught in the mayhem of the shootout at the hotel. One shot broke Kutz’s ribs while he was getting coffee during Family Day at Marist College, where his son attends school

Kutz, who ran an accounting firm alongside his brother for the last 32 years, was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was pronounced dead

The victim, who ran an accounting firm alongside his brother for the last 32 years, was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson was charged with murder, while Devin Taylor, who was at the hotel with Johnson, faces firearms charges.

Police said both Johnson and Taylor had been staying at the hotel however it was not clear how long they had been there. They revealed that a third person had booked the room.

A funeral was held for Kutz Monday at St. Anthony of Padua Church in East Northport on Long Island, according to News 12 Long Island.

Kutz was married to Nathalie Landrein Kutz since 1995. They had three sons

Kutz graduated from the College of Holy Cross, a liberal arts college in Worcester, Massachusetts, in 1990 with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Economics. He then went on to receive a Master’s degree in taxation in 1993

Kutz received his Certified Public Accountant license in 1991 and had held a Certified Financial Planner license since 1997

The shooting occurred just came as the college celebrated its Family Weekend. The weekend sees students inviting their families to the school for sports and entertainment alongside a host of other activities

Johnson has a significant criminal history, having spent time in jail for robbery and burglary. There is also a warrant out for his arrest connected to a July murder in Fulton County, Georgia.

He’s also scheduled to appear in court on felony gun and cocaine dealing charges and was investigated as a suspect in a gang-related murder.

Together the couple had three sons, one of whom he had been visiting at Marist College when the shooting broke out.

Paul Kutz, 53, had been an accountant on Long Island for the last 32 years

The Kutz parents were extremely proud of all their sons and would visit them at college

Paul Kutz was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, where he was pronounced dead

Kutz had been visiting one of his sons who is currently attending Marist College

Following the shooting, a search of the hotel was conducted whereupon investigators found materials that could be used as explosives together with instructions on how to make a bomb including Tannerite, which is used in long-range target practice and explodes upon impact, Police Chief Joseph Cavaliere said.

Senior law enforcement officials revealed the suspected shooter has a Glock switch on his handgun that converted it into a fully automatic weapon.

The gun was found on top of the suspect’s car while a second weapon was located in one of the hotel rooms.

Poughkeepsie Police Chief Joseph Cavaliere would not say what led to the shooting in the hotel. He said Johnson and Taylor did not know Kutz

It is not known what the suspects may have been planning to do with the material. The hotel was evacuated while the building was searched.

As of Monday afternoon, the hotel was still closed and guests who had been staying at the Courtyard hotel had still not been allowed to return.

‘I was very scared because my family came all the way from St. Louis and I feel terrible for the family. It’s awful,’ freshman Henry Merli said to CBS.

It is not known what the group may have been planning to do with the weapons and bomb-making material that was found. The hotel was evacuated while the building was searched

There was a significant police presence outside the hotel on Sunday and Monday

‘My mom came visiting. It was just scary because it could have been anyone,’ freshman Jack Oakley added. ‘It could have been a bad incident with the bomb thing.’

The college later released a statement:

