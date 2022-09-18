Gunman s up for parole 25 years after deadly 1997shooting

A Kentucky man who opened fire at his high school 25 years ago, killing three of his peers and injuring others, has been released on parole.

But one victim who survived and is now paralyzed said: “It’s not good for him to possibly lead a normal life.”

Michael Carneal, 39, shot three of his classmates at Heath High School on December 1, 1997 and injured five others near Paducah, Kentucky.

The students — Nicole Hadley, 17, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger, 15 — were at a school prayer meeting before the deadly shooting happened.

After the massacre, Carneal turned in his gun and the principal took him to the school office.

Carneal, who was only 14 at the time, was serving a life sentence but was given a chance of parole at 25 years, the maximum sentence allowed for someone his age, Fox News reported.

On Monday, Carneal is scheduled to hold a parole hearing that will begin with testimonies from the people injured in the shooting and close relatives of those killed.

Missy Jenkins Smith, who was shot by Carneal, is paralyzed and wheelchair-bound. She said that Carneal should not be free and claimed that he is still a threat to society, which can hurt others

“For him to have a shot at 39. People get married at 39. They have kids,” Jenkins Smith said. “It’s not good for him to live a normal life that those three girls he killed will never have.”

Before the horrific shooting, Smith said she considered Carneal a “friend.”

Both had been in the school’s marching band together. She said she “loved being around him because he made a dull day fun,” News24 reported.

In 2007, during a prison visit, Smith said that Carneal apologized and forgave him, but believes that if he is released from prison, he will continue to hurt others.

And he’s counting down the days since he would be eligible for parole.

When he was sentenced more than twenty years ago, Smith recalled, “twenty-five years seemed so long,” she said, and when she was 20, she said, “It’s coming.”

“A lot of people think that exempts him from consequences, but I don’t think so,” she said.

Smith pointed to only one victim who believes Carneal should be released from prison but given some sort of controlled release.

During Monday’s hearing, which will take place via video call, Smith plans to point the camera at her so the probation committee can see her wheelchair, “a reminder to everyone who experienced that impact 25 years ago, still with it.” to do, for the rest of their lives.’

Michael Carneal (pictured right) appears with his attorney, Charles Granner, during Carneal’s arraignment on January 15, 1998 at McCracken County Circuit Court in Paducah, Kentucky

A Heath High School student screams upon seeing the scene of a school shooting where fellow student Michael Carneal opened fire, killing three students and injuring five on December 1, 1997, near Paducah, Ky.