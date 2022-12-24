Gunman, police dog die in shootout with LA County deputies

GARDENA, Calif. (AP) — A man who shot at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and killed a police dog was shot and killed after a 33-hour standoff, authorities said.

The 63-year-old man died on Thursday in an apartment in Gardena, a suburb of Los Angeles. His name was not immediately released.

Gardena Police Sgt. Brian Messina said the man barricaded himself in his apartment Wednesday morning after shooting at a neighbor who was in a car during an argument, the Southern California News Group reported.

A bullet hit the car door, but the neighbor was not injured.

After a day of unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with the man over the phone, the Gardena Police Department asked for help from the Sheriff’s Department, authorities said.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday, members of a SWAT team and a K9 team dog named Jack entered the apartment, where the gunman opened fire and deputies returned fire, killing him, a sheriff’s statement said.

Jack, who had been with the department since 2019, also died at the scene.

The dog, a Belgian Malinois imported from the Netherlands, “saved countless lives and courageously protected members of the agency during countless tactical operations,” Sheriff Robert Luna tweeted Friday.

“K9 Jack was a very social dog with a warrior’s heart,” Luna wrote.