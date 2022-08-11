Gunman holds Beirut bank hostage and threatens to set himself on fire unless they hand over $200,000

An enraged Lebanese man armed with a shogun holds bank employees hostage in Beirut and demands that they hand over $200,000 in his escrow account.

The gunman has threatened to set himself on fire and fired three warning shots at the Federal Bank in Beirut, where withdrawals are restricted due to the dire economic situation across the country.

The man was carrying a jerry can of petrol and is holding up to seven employees hostage in his attempt to access his money needed to pay his father’s hospital bills.

The gunman’s brother, Atef al-Cheikh Hussein, told reporters, “My brother has $210,000 in the bank and only wants $5,000 to pay the hospital bills.”

Despite the tense standoff, protesters have gathered in front of him, such is the public outrage against the banks during the financial collapse.

“He demanded access to about $200,000 that he had in his bank account and when the employee refused the request, he started screaming that his relatives were in the hospital. Then he pulled the gun,” a security source said.

Some customers in the bank managed to flee before closing its doors to the rest, said the source, who could not say how many customers or employees were in the branch.

Another security source said a man in his 40s “poured gasoline all over the bank and closed the bank’s front door while holding employees hostage.”

The man “threatened to set himself on fire and kill everyone in the branch while aiming his weapon in the bank manager’s face,” the Lebanon National News Agency (NNA) said.

At least one elderly man was released from the bank due to his age and government negotiators were deployed to begin talks with the hostage-taker, the interior ministry said.

Lebanon’s tight banks since late 2019 have introduced strict withdrawal limits on foreign currency assets, effectively evaporating the savings of many Lebanese.

Army soldiers and security forces stand guard outside a branch of the Federal Bank in the capital Beirut . from Lebanon

The country is currently suffering the worst economic crisis in its modern history, with three quarters of the population plunged into poverty and the value of the Lebanese pound has fallen by more than 90 percent against the US dollar.

A Reuters witness saw a bearded man in a black shirt behind the bank’s gate entrance talking to several plainclothes men on the outside.

“Let them give me my money back!” he heard them tell.

A crowd gathered outside the bank, many of them chanting, ‘Down with the rule of the banks!’

Officers are in talks with the gunman to reach a settlement, but so far they have not been successful.

Mobile video footage shows the disgruntled man demanding his money back with his shotgun.

In another video, two police officers behind the locked bank entrance asked the man to release at least one of the hostages, but he refused.

A customer at the bank who fled the building as the situation escalated told local media the man wanted to withdraw $2,000 to pay his hospitalized father’s medical bills.

In January, a coffee shop owner successfully recovered $50,000 trapped in a bank branch in eastern Lebanon after taking bank employees hostage and threatening to kill them.

Lebanon has not implemented formal capital controls since the start of the economic crisis.