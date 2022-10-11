Gunman is filmed DROPPING his shotgun as he attempts to shoot through a window

Local police have increased patrols of the area while they investigate the incident

This is the moment a Butterfinger gunman fails to hold on to his weapon after firing two shots into a home.

CCTV footage has emerged of the man fumbling with the gun outside a house in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Local police confirm they are investigating the shooting. They were called to the scene in Clarkson Street, Ravensthorpe, at around 1.18am after a resident reported hearing two loud bangs and damage to a window.

Weapons officers confirmed the injury was consistent with a shotgun.

The suspect was heavily disguised in what appears to be a hooded disposable suit similar to that used by police crime scene investigators.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Kevin Daly, from the Firearms Prevent Investigations Team, said: ‘Thankfully no one was injured, but it is clear that the criminal use of any firearm in a public place is a very serious matter and something we will not tolerate.

‘We are carrying out extensive investigations to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.’

Sir. Daly said he understands why the incident could cause concern in the local community, but assured that local police have increased their patrols of the area.

The footage has been widely shared on social media and the gunman has been mocked for his handling of the weapon.

One critic wrote: ‘He’s lucky he didn’t shoot himself with those skills.’

Another said: ‘So he’s an amateur… Obviously no long term use of firearms… Lucky he didn’t shoot himself, don’t care about other people’s property.

‘I’d say it’s the first time he’s fired a gun because he reacted when he dropped it… Must be keen to try some prison food. All caught on CCTV… Doesn’t look that old either.’

One person said it was likely the force of the shotgun that forced him to drop it after firing, indicating he did not grip the gun properly and ‘does not know how to use it’.

The footage was reminiscent of a scene in Harry Brown when Michael Caine gets the upper hand over the plastic thug because the thug can’t work his gun properly.

In the scene, Caine delivers the famous line: ‘You have failed to maintain your weapon.’