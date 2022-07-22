Gunfire, explosions heard near key Mali military base

According to local journalists and residents, shots were heard early Friday near a key military base near the Malian capital, although the cause of the explosions was not immediately clear.

A local resident, who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that “around 5 a.m., unidentified gunmen attacked Kati,” a town on the outskirts of the Malian capital Bamako, which is home to a large military base.

“We were woken up at five o’clock by shooting, by explosions, we don’t know what’s going on,” said another resident.

Another source told AFP: “Our base is under attack.”

At 8 a.m. local time, an AFP journalist also heard explosions coming from the camp.

Malian special forces personnel were deployed in the area and two helicopters flew over.

The French embassy sent text messages to French nationals saying “attack underway at Kati” and urging caution.

Local authorities in Kati were not immediately available for comment.

Military base at the heart of past coups

The Kati base is the nexus of the Malian military apparatus. The base was the site of mutinies in 2012 and 2020 that led to successful coups,

The impoverished landlocked country is ruled by a junta led by Colonel Assimi Goita, who ousted the elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in August 2020 and staged a second coup in May.

The junta staged a second coup in 2021 to oust a civilian interim president who was at odds with Goita.

Goita then became interim president. He plans to continue leading a transitional government until elections in 2024.

His government has repeatedly talked with neighboring countries and international powers about election delays, alleged army abuses and cooperation with Russian mercenaries in the fight against the Islamist insurgency.

Despite coming to power and promising to stamp out the insurgency, the junta has been unable to stop the insurgents from expanding operations further south from their ports in the north and center.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)