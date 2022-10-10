Gunfire, blasts in western Iran amid Mahsa Amini protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sounds of apparent gunshots and explosions echoed through the streets of a western Iranian city early Monday, one of the hotspots of protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman. At least one man has been killed by security forces in a nearby village, activists say.

The incidents come as demonstrations in cities and towns across Iran over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country’s vice squad in Tehran.

The Iranian government maintains that Amini was not assaulted, but her family says her body showed bruising and other signs of beatings. Subsequent videos show security forces beating and pushing female protesters, including women who have torn off their mandatory headscarf or hijab.

Online videos have surfaced from Tehran and elsewhere despite authorities disrupting the internet. Videos showed some women marching through the streets without headscarves, while others confronted authorities and set fires in the streets as protests continue into the fourth week. The demonstrations represent one of the biggest challenges facing Iran’s theocracy since the 2009 Green Movement protests.

The violence took place early Monday in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province, as well as in the village of Salas Babajani near the border with Iraq, according to a Kurdish group called the Hengaw Human Rights Organization. Amini was Kurdish and her death has been felt especially in the Kurdish region of Iran, where demonstrations began at her funeral on September 17.

Hengaw posted images describing it as smoke rising in a neighborhood in Sanandaj, with what sounded like rapid gunfire echoing across the night sky. People’s screams could be heard.

There was no immediate report on whether people had been injured in the violence. Hengaw later posted a video online of what appeared to be collected rifle and shotgun cases, as well as used tear gas bottles.

Authorities made no immediate statement about the violence early Monday in Sanandaj, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Tehran. Esmail Zarei Kousha, the governor of Iran’s Kurdistan province, claimed without providing evidence that unknown groups had “plowed a plot to murder young people in the streets,” the semi-official Fars news agency reported Monday.

Kousha also accused these unnamed groups that day of shooting a young man in the head and killing him — an attack that activists have blatantly blamed Iran’s security forces. They say Iranian troops opened fire after the man honked at them with his car horn. Honking has become one of the ways activists express civil disobedience – a move that has seen riot police smashing the windshields of passing vehicles in other videos.

In the village of Salas Babajani, about 100 kilometers southwest of Sanandaj, Iranian security forces repeatedly shot a 22-year-old man who was protesting there and later died of his injuries, Hengaw said. It said others were injured in the shooting.

It remains unclear how many people have died in the demonstrations and the crackdown by the security forces. State television last suggested that at least 41 people had died in the demonstrations on September 24. In the more than two weeks since, there has been no update from the Iranian government.

An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, estimates that at least 185 people have been killed. This includes an estimated 90 people killed in violence in the eastern Iranian city of Zahedan.

The London-based group Amnesty International said security forces killed 66 people, including children, in a bloody crackdown on Sept. 30, with more people killed in the area in subsequent incidents. Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence involving unnamed separatists, without providing details or evidence.

Meanwhile, a prison riot has hit the town of Rasht, killing several inmates, a prosecutor said. It was not immediately clear whether the rioting at Lakan Prison was related to the ongoing protests, although Rasht has seen heavy demonstrations in recent weeks since Amini’s death.

The semi-official Mehr news agency quoted Gilan Provincial Prosecutor Mehdi Fallah Miri as saying: “Some inmates died from their injuries when the electricity (in the prison) was cut off because of the damage.” He also claimed that inmates refused to allow authorities access to the injured.

Miri described the riot as the outbreak of a wing of a prison where death penalty inmates live.

____

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

PART: