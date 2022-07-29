Gunfight breaks out between NYPD officers and robbers outside NY Chelsea club

A gunfight broke out early Friday morning between NYPD officers and robbers outside a New York City club.

Police officers were notified by a bouncer around 3 a.m. Friday of a suspected robbery at Club Doux, located in the upscale Chelsea neighborhood.

When plainclothes officers in NYPD windbreakers arrived at the scene, the robbers reportedly opened fire.

Officers fired back at the suspects, who then fled in a silver Audi sedan heading west to West 21st Street and 7th Avenue. They were last seen wearing black hoodies, police said.

There were several partygoers in the street at the time of the shooting. One of the bullets hit an Uber, but no one was injured.

No arrests have been made as of Friday afternoon.

Plainclothes NYPD officers were involved in a shootout with suspected robbers outside Club Doux in Chelsea around 3 a.m. Friday. No one got hurt

There were many people (pictured) in the street when the shooting took place. The suspects reportedly tried to rob someone when a bouncer called police. They started firing at cops when they tried to intervene

Police presence in the area could still be seen in the late morning

The Chelsea Street where the club is located was also the site of a July 18 shooting that injured a man and hit a police car.

The victim of the shooting was found conscious and alert. The suspect fled. It is not known whether he has been arrested.

The Friday morning shooting comes as New York City has seen an increase in crime in recent years.

July 18 proved to be a big night for criminals as nine other crimes took place across the five boroughs, leaving two dead and 12 injured.

Overall, crime and robbery have increased by as much as 39 percent. Rape and assault have also increased by 11 and 19 percent, respectively.

Police inspect a car hit by a stray bullet during the shooting

A bullet hit an Uber (pictured) during the Friday morning shooting in NYC

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, 61, has promised New Yorkers time and again that he will tackle crime and has even campaigned on it.

A few weeks ago, he again promised citizens, “We’re going to turn this crime around, and when we do, people will really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city.”

He also blamed the city’s criminal justice system for the increase in violence.

“It’s unfortunate that the climate we work in…where the entire criminal justice system has turned away from the public and the public’s rights to live safely in their city,” he said. “We got nearly 3,800 guns off the streets and many of the people who carried those guns were able to get back out on the streets.”

The Supreme Court also last month overturned NYC’s gun laws and overturned a 108-year-old law that required New Yorkers to have a “good reason” to carry a concealed weapon.

Crime has skyrocketed in New York City in recent years. This year, crime is up 36 percent so far compared to the same time last year

Thursday’s 6-3 ruling overturned the verdict of a lower court, which upheld the law that limits licenses to carry concealed weapons in public only to those who demonstrate “good reason.”

Judge Clarence Thomas provided the majority opinion, writing that New York law prevented law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.

New York isn’t alone in severely restricting who can be licensed to carry a concealed gun in public, and the new ruling will likely make it easier to legally carry a gun in major cities, including Los Angeles, Boston. and Baltimore.