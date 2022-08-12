Gun violence can’t be solved with just one approach, so Indianapolis is trying a series of programs

More than 90% of Marion County’s 977,000 residents live in Indianapolis. The average U.S. subway fare includes many counties that encompass relatively small cities. The homicide rate in Marion County is comparable to the levels in many cities with more than 500,000 residents. Credit: Chart: The Conversation, CC-BY-ND Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Get the data



Indianapolis is no stranger to gun violence. The city also tries a lot promising approaches to reduce violence that – if proven successful – could benefit other urban areas in the US

The city’s homicide rate in 2020, 24.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, was about three times the national average, and the highest ever in the city. About 80% of those murders were committed with firearms.

Gun killings ended about 240 have lived there in a recent two-year periodaccording to a study on this city ​​of 900,000 people. The number of people who were shot but survived was much higher, and firearms are responsible for a significant number of suicide deaths.

I am a former police officer who studied policies and programs that aim to prevent gun violence since the late 1990s. I have regularly collaborated with Indianapolis officials and community agencies on anti-violence initiatives coordinated by the local government with a lot private and non-profit sector partners since 2004.

although some approaches developed in other places have worked here and Indianapolis has implemented many programs that have been shown to make a difference elsewhere, there is still not enough data to determine which specific programs are most effective.

But given the urgency of the issue, I think it’s important to continue testing promising methods based on the information available so far. And because Indianapolis experiences many of the same gun violence issues as other medium and large cities, what is learned here can be applied to many other places as well.

Step up efforts to reduce gun violence

Indianapolis stepped up its efforts to reduce gun violence in 2006 when: 144 people killed in manslaughter— an increase of 27% compared to a year earlier.

That year, Bart Peterson, then mayor of the city, created the Community Crime Prevention Task Force, in which I played a part. Its mission was to seek evidence-based recommendations to reduce violence.

After reviewing the relevant academic research, I identified the best practices and the most promising strategies for violence prevention. The task force, in turn, made recommendations to the Indianapolis City-County Council.

The city then began raising funding for efforts to reduce gun violence in conjunction with the Indianapolis Foundationa local charity.

This private-public partnership supports non-profit organizations engaged in various approaches to: reduce gun violence since.

The overarching goal of all these programs is to help the people most likely to be injured or killed by a weapon to obtain services, such as education and health care, in their communities and to change the norms of gun violence to reduce it. risk.

Because people killed by firearms in Indianapolis are the most likely… man, young and black, young black men are a major focus for all programs. Investigators also determined that 3 in 4 victims and suspects of murder with firearms in the city were known to police through prior investigation, arrests or convictions. So that’s another factor in determining who gets these services.

Hiring former detainees

other scholarships of the private-public partnership in Indianapolis have funded cognitive behavioral therapy for people at risk of being involved in or victims of gun violence. This is a method that helps people identify and reduce their negative thoughts and behavior, making it easier to resolve disputes without resorting to violence.

The city also works with various social organizations to prevent gun violence.

One of those groups is Recycleforce, which: hires previously incarcerated people to recycle old electronic goods. It is one of the improved temporary job programs that offers services and training at the recently incarcerated.

One study found that Recycleforce participants: 5.8% less likely to be arrested and 4.8% less likely to be convicted of a crime in the first six months of the study period. However, in the second six months, the benefits were no longer statistically significant.

A second study uses in-depth interviews to assess the program. It suggested that the peer mentor model Recycleforce tracking works well.

Preventing future gunshots

A major hospital in Indianapolis, Eskenazi, also runs several major anti-violence programs. One, called Recipe for Hopeassists people being treated there for gunshot wounds.

like similar hospital-based programs across the country, the one in Eskenazi helps participants develop effective life skills and connects them to community resources to reduce criminal and risky behavior.

A first study of the program showed that only about 3% of participants returned to the emergency department with a repeated violent injury within the first year, compared with a rate of 8.7% when the program was not underway. This translates into a two-thirds reduction in the likelihood that someone with a violent injury will require similar emergency medical care in the future.

‘Violence Interruption’

in 2021, Indianapolis began hiring “violence interrupters”“to calm controversial situations and reduce the risk of violent retaliation.

the “violence interruptionThe method connects people with personal ties to those most at risk of becoming involved in gun violence as victims or perpetrators.

Violence interrupters try to mediate in disputes and calm things down on the street, at parties and at funerals before shooting. They have credibility with people who are prone to violence because of their past experiences.

The interrupters also help at-risk people to obtain services and to: change gun violence standards in their communities.

Interruption of violence, part of a growing public health approach to curbing violence, originated in Chicago in 2000. Now the “healing violence model,, it quickly spread among generally positive research results.

Indianapolis had about 50 violence interrupters from mid-2022.

More federal funding

Most of the city’s violence prevention grants that funded these efforts have so far been relatively small, ranging from US$5,000 to $325,000.

But US cities, including Indianapolis, now have until 2024 to… tapping into a relatively large stream of federal funding for intervention in the context of community violence. That money was included in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package enacted in 2021.

Using these federal fundsthe city is working with the Indianapolis Foundation to award scholarships totaling $45 million from 2022 to 2024 for local efforts to reduce gun violence.

Happy Indianapolis’ murders seem to be decreasing in 2022 compared to a year earlier.

As a local resident, I certainly welcome this news. But as a researcher, I think it’s too early to say whether this trend will continue or what the many public and private efforts to reduce gun violence will achieve.

A call to action on the issue of gun violence

This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.