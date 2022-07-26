Gun store owner who sold AR-15 to Parkland shooter says he ‘wanted to go shooting with friends’ 

The Florida gun store owner who sold an AR-15 to convicted Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has asserted the teen told him he ‘wanted to go shooting with friends’ when questioned about the purchase in 2017.

Cruz, then 18, would go on to use the firearm a year later to slay 17 at Stoneman Douglas High School, shooting the semi-automatic weapon into a classroom full of students.

Shop owner Michael Morrison, however, maintains Cruz – a long disturbed youth who cycled through schools before being expelled from Stoneman – did not provide enough info for them to make an informed decision on whether to sell him the gun.

Jurors are now deciding whether to put Cruz to death after he pleaded guilty to the massacre in October – leaving them with the dilemma of whether to put the 23-year- old to death or hand him with a life sentence without the chance of parole.

The case is the deadliest US mass shooting to go before a jury.

The penalty trial entered its second week Monday, and saw testimonies delivered from a wide array of witnesses, such as students, police officers, and even the Uber driver who brought Cruz to the school just before the February 2018 shooting.

Among those to testify was Michael Morrison, the owner of Sunrise Tactical Supply – the since shuttered gun shop that Cruz visited in 2017 to purchase the murder weapon.

Examined by prosecutors Tuesday, Morrison – who closed the Coral Springs store shortly after the shooting – described the day that Cruz showed up to his shop asking to purchase the rifle.

He recounted on the witness stand how he and a co-worker both handled Cruz’s sale, asking him to fill out a federal form and undergo a five-dollar background check meant to weed out prior criminal offense from prospective purchasers.

The form Cruz was required to fill out contained questions about whether he used drugs, had been convicted of a felony, or had been determined by a court to be mentally incapable of operating a firearm or been involved in domestic violence.

Cruz answered ‘no’ to all of the queries listed in the document – which, along with the gun, was used as an exhibit by prosecutors in the Broward County courtroom.

The prosecution proceeded to ask Morrison – who abandoned the firearms business after the shooting and now works as a paving crew leader in Tamarac – his procedure for a typical transaction involving a firearm at the now shuttered shop.

‘Every customer is engaged in conversation – we look for any red flags or signs why the sale should not happen,’ said Morrison, who had run the store set in a Coral Springs strip mall for more than four years before he was forced to close.

When district attorneys asked if he engaged in such a conversation with Cruz, who had no criminal record at the time of the purchase but an extensive history of questionable mental health, he said he had.

‘I had a brief conversation I believe on pickup, as I stated in my deposition – I came out and asked him, “What are you going to do with the rifle?”‘

Morrison went on: ‘The reply was, “I go shooting with my friends on the weekend. I just want my own stuff.”‘

The confessed Parkland shooter was 18 on the day of the purchase – the legal age to buy an assault-style weapon at that time. Following the shooting, however, state laws were tweaked to require a minimum age of 21 as a result of Cruz’s rampage.

Receipts shown during the hearing show that Morrison signed off on the purchase, which saw Cruz leave with the semiautomatic Smith & Wesson M&P 15 for $618.17.

Morrison added that the murder weapon had been modified with a bipod and lengthened grip at some point between the February 2017 transaction and the slaying, which took place on Valentine’s Day the next year.

‘It did not have the bipod. It did not have the vert grip,’ Morrison said.

He added: ‘The sight may have been in the box, because there was no rear sight on. It’s a standard flat top receiver and there was no sight.’

Those modifications would eventually enable Cruz to kill 17 and injure 17 others at at the school on February 14, 2018.

In addition to Morrison and other witnesses, the second week of the trial to determine whether Cruz is executed also included testimony from a medical examiner who conducted the autopsies of three of the victims.

She described the multiple, fatal gunshot wounds inflicted by Cruz on the victims, students Alyssa Alhadeff and Alex McDougall, and teacher Scott Beigel.

On Monday, Sgt. Gloria Crespo, who responded to the horrific scene at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, reviewed exhibits from the shooting -including an empty rifle bag and earpiece the shooter used to muffle sound, among other items.

Crespo testified that Cruz, then 19, had five gun magazines remaining in the vest, containing 160 total bullets. He had fired more than 100 shots as he stalked the three-story building for seven minutes, firing down hallways and into classrooms.

Jurors were also shown photos Crespo took of the bodies of five students and a teacher who died on the third-floor, all with multiple wounds from being shot at close range.

Those were not shown to the gallery, where several parents and family members sat. Last week, jurors saw their first graphic crime scene and autopsy photos.

Jurors also heard from crime scene detective Miguel Suarez, who showed bullet casings collected at the scene, along with accounts of the shooting from former Stoneman High School student Justin Colton, who was shot in the back and arm during the massacre.

In all, Cruz, an alumnus of Stoneman Douglas who had been expelled a year earlier, killed 14 students and three staff members during his rampage.

After police detained Cruz, they found on his person a police identification card belonging to his late father, Roger Cruz.

He died when Nikolas was 5, succumbing to a heart attack in front of him. Prosecutors did not say if Roger had been a police officer or if it were some other type of ID.

Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty for Cruz, whose disturbed mental state was known to teachers and classmates at several Florida schools the youth was cycled through, after repeatedly finding himself reprimanded for disruptive and concerning behavior.

Teachers and other students said he kicked doors, cursed at teachers, fought with and threatened classmates, and even brought a backpack with bullets to school.

He went on to collect a string of discipline for profanity, disobedience, insubordination, and disruption, attending six schools, including Stoneman Douglas, in the span of three years.

Morrison and his coworker, who was not named during his testimony, failed to pick up on these red flags – a fact the former firearm seller said was not his fault due to Cruz’s failure to fill out the federally mandated form correctly.

The gun store had been up and running for more than four years before FBI and ATF agents arrived days after the shooting to inspect the premises as part of their investigation into the deadly shooting.

His attorney Douglas Rudman said at the time: ‘There was nothing about this transaction that raised any suspicions in the minds of the owners or the employees.

‘They performed all appropriate background checks, received all the proper clearances, and held the weapon for the required 5 business day waiting period.’

Cruz wrote ‘no’ when asked if he suffered from any mental health issues or was ever institutionalized for treatment.

Morrison maintains that the killer did not provide enough information to the store owners for them to make a truly informed decision on whether to sell Cruz the weapon.

‘They were deprived of the information they required to make an informed decision as to whether or not to sell this weapon,’ his lawyer said. ‘They received no information as to any prior instances of outrageous or inappropriate behavior.’

Rudman added that the couple ‘extend their most sincere condolences to everyone affected by this cowardly act.’

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder for the slayings, and the jury is only deciding if he will be sentenced to death or life without parole.

David S. Weinstein, a Miami criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor who is not involved in the case, said the defense believes that since Cruz pleaded guilty, the gun and other evidence such as surveillance video and crime scene photos are no longer relevant and serve to inflame the jurors’ emotions.

However, prosecutors have since argued that such evidence was necessary to prove the murders included at least one aggravating factor such as being committed in a cruel or heinous manner or during a crime that endangered the lives of many.

Cruz is the deadliest mass shooter in US history to reach trial. There have been at least nine other gunman who killed 17 people or more, but each died immediately after their shootings, either by suicide or police gunfire.

The suspect in a 10th, Patrick Wood, who in 2019 at the age of 21 shot and killed 23 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is awaiting trial.

When jurors eventually hear the case the case – likely in October or November – they will vote 17 times, once for each of the victims, on whether to recommend capital punishment.

For each death sentence, the jury must be unanimous or the sentence for that victim is life. The jurors are told that to vote for death, the prosecution’s aggravating circumstances for that victim must, in their judgment, ‘outweigh’ the defense’s mitigators.

A juror can also vote for life out of mercy for Cruz. During jury selection, the panelists said under oath that they are capable of voting for either sentence.