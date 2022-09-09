Gun salutes for the Queen: 96-round salute representing one round for every year of her life

<!–

A series of 96-gun salutes were fired across the UK today to mark the Queen’s death.

The Death Gun Salute was fired at 1 p.m. in London, the United Kingdom and at salute stations at home and abroad.

In London, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery gathered to fire the Death Gun Salute in Hyde Park, while simultaneously firing the Death Gun Salute at the Tower of London by the Honorable Artillery Company (HAC).

One shot was fired every 10 seconds, with 96 shots representing one shot for each year of the Queen’s life.

Gun salutes also took place at locations such as Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle, York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar.

The mourners gathered and stood still as the sound of cannons firing into nearby Hyde Park reverberated around the palace entrance.

About 71 horses will make their way to Hyde Park, 36 of which were pulling six World War I 13-pounder field guns.

The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery is a British Army-mounted ceremonial unit that fires royal salutes on royal anniversaries and state occasions, such as state visits and royal birthdays.

Dating back to 1537, the HAC is the oldest regiment in the British Army.

It took over the role of firing gun salutes from the Tower of London in 1924.

Salutes are commonly fired, both on land and at sea, as a sign of respect or welcome.

The MoD said the tradition of gun salutes routinely fired across the country to mark important national events goes back centuries.

Similar gun salutes were fired on the occasion of the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (center) attends the Death Gun Salute fired at the Tower of London with Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin (left), a senior officer of the Royal Navy

Today, gun salutes mark special occasions on certain days of the year, many with royal associations.

Salutes take place on royal anniversaries including Accession Day, the Queen’s Birthday, Coronation Day, the Queen’s Official Birthday, the State Opening of Parliament, Royal Births and when a visiting Head of State meets the Queen in London, Windsor or Edinburgh.

The Defense Department said the tradition of gun salutes routinely fired across the country to mark important national events dates back centuries, and there is historical record of gun salutes dating as far back as the 14th century, when weapons and ammunition were widely used. used.

Similar gun salutes were fired on the occasion of the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.