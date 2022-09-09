Gun salutes for the Queen: 96-round salute representing one round for every year of her life
Salutes sound in Queen’s honor: King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fires 96-round Death Gun Salute – equivalent to one round for every year of Her Majesty’s life
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A series of 96-gun salutes were fired across the UK today to mark the Queen’s death.
The Death Gun Salute was fired at 1 p.m. in London, the United Kingdom and at salute stations at home and abroad.
In London, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery gathered to fire the Death Gun Salute in Hyde Park, while simultaneously firing the Death Gun Salute at the Tower of London by the Honorable Artillery Company (HAC).
One shot was fired every 10 seconds, with 96 shots representing one shot for each year of the Queen’s life.
Gun salutes also took place at locations such as Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle, Hillsborough Castle, York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar.
A series of 96-round gun salutes were fired across the UK today to mark the Queen’s death (photo – Tower of London)
The Death Gun Salute was fired at 1pm in London, in the UK and at salute stations at home and abroad (photo – Hyde Park)
One shot was fired every 10 seconds, with 96 shots representing one shot for each year of the Queen’s life (pictured – Edinburgh Castle)
The mourners gathered and stood still as the sound of cannons firing into nearby Hyde Park reverberated around the palace entrance.
About 71 horses will make their way to Hyde Park, 36 of which were pulling six World War I 13-pounder field guns.
The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery is a British Army-mounted ceremonial unit that fires royal salutes on royal anniversaries and state occasions, such as state visits and royal birthdays.
Dating back to 1537, the HAC is the oldest regiment in the British Army.
It took over the role of firing gun salutes from the Tower of London in 1924.
Salutes are commonly fired, both on land and at sea, as a sign of respect or welcome.
The MoD said the tradition of gun salutes routinely fired across the country to mark important national events goes back centuries.
Gun salutes also took place at locations such as Cardiff Castle, Edinburgh Castle (pictured), Hillsborough Castle, York, Portsmouth and Gibraltar
About 71 horses will make their way to Hyde Park, 36 of which were drawn six 13-pounder World War I Field Guns
The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery is a British Army mounted ceremonial unit that fires royal salutes on royal anniversaries and state occasions, such as state visits and royal birthdays
Mourners gathered across the country as the sound of cannons firing into nearby Hyde Park reverberated around the palace entrance
Similar gun salutes were fired on the occasion of the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace (center) attends the Death Gun Salute fired at the Tower of London with Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin (left), a senior officer of the Royal Navy
Today, gun salutes mark special occasions on certain days of the year, many with royal associations.
Salutes take place on royal anniversaries including Accession Day, the Queen’s Birthday, Coronation Day, the Queen’s Official Birthday, the State Opening of Parliament, Royal Births and when a visiting Head of State meets the Queen in London, Windsor or Edinburgh.
The Defense Department said the tradition of gun salutes routinely fired across the country to mark important national events dates back centuries, and there is historical record of gun salutes dating as far back as the 14th century, when weapons and ammunition were widely used. used.
Similar gun salutes were fired on the occasion of the deaths of Queen Victoria in 1901 and Winston Churchill in 1965.
The salutes: how teams of horses pull guns before making roaring salutes on royal occasions – from births and deaths to the opening of parliament
On special days, royal salutes are fired from various locations in London and the UK. In London, gun salutes are fired from the Tower of London, and also from Hyde Park or Green Park, depending on the occasion.
The basic salute is 21 shots fired at ten second intervals, but in Hyde Park an additional 20 are fired because it is a Royal Park.
Teams of horses gallop through the park, pulling six thirteen-pounder cannons across the grass at high speed. The cannons are quickly disconnected and on command fire thumping blanks that reverberate through the ground and send a cloud of white smoke into the sky.
In the parks, The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery fires the gun salute, with the first round usually fired in the afternoon. The salute at the Tower of London is fired at 1pm by the Honorable Artillery Company from four twenty-five pounder guns located at Tower Wharf opposite the River Thames.
When are salutes fired?
Salutes are fired to mark various occasions, including:
- Accession Day – February 6
- The Queen’s Birthday – April 21
- Coronation Day – June 2
- The Queen’s Official Birthday – a Saturday in June
- The Prince of Wales’s Birthday – November 14th
- The State Opening of Parliament – usually November or December
- Prorogation of Parliament
- Royal births, for example for Prince George and Princess Charlotte
- Meeting of a visiting Head of State and the Sovereign in London, Windsor or Edinburgh