Gun dealers are asking the Supreme Court to overturn New York’s new rules

WASHINGTON (CN) — Along with the gun owners who filed a challenge a week and a half earlier, a group of business owners on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to rule that New York’s latest crackdown on guns is unconstitutional. Both a federal judge and the Second Circuit previously denied emergency aid to the gun dealers.

The owners are now seeking a reversal, as well as an administrative stay that would block parts of the New York law. Shortly after the application was filed, the Supreme Court requested a response from the state, which should come next week.

“The Second Amendment is the new civil rights kid on the block,” Paloma Capanna, an attorney representing the gun dealers, wrote in theirjob application. “The Second Amendment is the modern civil rights movement. An attack on a civil right and must be proclaimed through such unacceptable methods is all for them to stand firm – regardless of one’s own ‘political affiliations’ or ‘whether society itself finds the idea offensive or distasteful’.”

The New York State Legislative Session begins



New York’s new gun law, known as the Concealed Carry Improvement Act or the CCIA, created new requirements for people seeking a permit to carry concealed guns. The law also bans firearms from sensitive locations in the state. Other gun regulations in New York include the requirement of background checks for private gun sales and a ban on the sale of assault weapons. Lawmakers approved the restrictions about a week after the landmark Supreme Court ruling on the Second Amendment last legislative term.

The firearms deals say they are suffering financial losses from the new regulations because they cannot sell handguns and related accessories to owners. “Applicants as business owners sell semi-automatic rifles, but they have been unable to do so as of September 1, 2022 – statewide – because the new SAR license is not available,” Capanna wrote. “SARs are tied up in inventory. Ammunition sales are declining. Sales are down across the board. Again, this is a request for interim relief; no summary judgment or to reverse a decision after trial.”

Gun Violence in Albany: A 2022 Timeline



A groupgun ownershas already asked the court to block parts of the CCIA. The firearms dealers are now asking Justice Sonia Sotomayor to block laws against sellers of firearms and ammunition. It’s also challenging rules for training concealed carry permits, new semi-automatic rifle licenses, and new ammunition background checks.

Petitioners are risking everything to try to stay in business in support of civil rights under the Second, Fifth, and Fourteenth Amendments, and to keep the doors open and the lights on as they continue this cause, but we can’t find a judge in a district or circuit court who will support them,” Capanna wrote. “So applicants are now before you.”

Kathy Hochul, first elected female governor sworn in



While the gun dealers claim they are unable to comply with most of the new laws, they also refuse to comply with others, arguing that they violate their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Petitioners argue that most of the new laws should be struck down because of ‘constitutional regulatory overload’, a new theory that government mandates targeting only firearms dealers are unconstitutional when they are designed and enforced in a manner incapable of is to comply or when otherwise pre-vacated by the Federal Firearms Act or the Second Amendment, to strip them of their operating licenses and prosecute them,” Capanna wrote.

The firearms dealers are targeting New York Governor Kathy Hochul, claiming she attacked the Supreme Court, claiming “legal superiority as governor of the state over the authority of this federal court, and swearing vengeance for the decisions of this court of 23 June 2022NYSRPA v Bruen.”

Should New York recognize gun licenses from other states?



“Hochul, by ‘proclamation’, ordered the legislature to return for an extraordinary session, and pushed them, literally in the dark of the night, to pass NY S.51001, so that, in the light of the next day, they could performing for the media,” Capanna wrote.