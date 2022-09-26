Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Looks Like He’s The One To Watch
We may not get an Apple event this year.
While Apple was initially expected to hold an event in October to launch its rumored M2-equipped Macs and iPads, BloombergMark Gurman predicts that Apple will instead announce its new devices in a series of press releases, website updates and media briefings.
I know it probably takes a lot of work to bring these polished events together, but if Apple passes it this year, I’ll miss the live stream music a bit and see all the new products showcased.