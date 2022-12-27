Guilderland Chamber of Commerce Hosts Business Breakfast

By Jacky
ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce will host its “First Friday Business Breakfast” on Friday, January 6, 2023, from 8 am to 9 am at Tru by Hilton/Homeward Suites Crossgates at 1651 Western Avenue in Albany. Those interested in attending can online registration beforehand.

The breakfast theme will be “cybersecurity and your business”. Keith Newell, a cybersecurity expert from Kean Computing, will be on hand to give advice on how to keep your business or personal information safe from online threats. If you register online it’s $15, but $20 at the door.

