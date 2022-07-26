Gugu Mbatha-Raw hits the red carpet in an elegant dress at the New York premiere for Surface

Gugu Mbatha-Raw was all smiles on the red carpet for the premiere of her brand new series Surface.

The 39-year-old resident of Oxford, England, took to the red carpet at the event, which was held Monday night at The Morgan Library in New York City.

She was also spotted chatting and posing with executive producer Reese Witherspoon and co-star Oliver Jackson-Cohen on the red carpet.

The actress stepped out in a chartreuse off-shoulder dress that fell to her ankles for the red carpet.

She also adorned with elegant emerald earrings, her hair pulled back in pigtails and an emerald bracelet.

The actress completed her look with a pair of silver pointed-toe heels for the premiere event in the Big Apple.

Mbatha-Raw also produces Surface and plays the lead character Sophie, “a woman who suffered a traumatic head injury that left her with extreme amnesia, believed to be the result of a suicide attempt.”

As Sophie sets out to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether the truth she is being told is really the truth she has lived. the official. series description.

The show is described as a “sexy lofty thriller,” a “story of self-discovery that questions whether we’re programmed to become who we are, or whether we choose our own identity.”

The series also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady.

Veronica West created and wrote the original series, and also serves as an executive producer and showrunner.

Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine, along with Sam Miller (I May Destroy You), who will direct four episodes of the series, including the pilot and as an executive producer, while Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.

Mbatha-Raw is from the 2021 miniseries The Girl Before and she will be the next star in the movie biopic Seacole, as Mary Seacole, a Scottish-Jamaican nurse and heroine during the Crimean War.

She is also currently filming director F. Gary Gray’s Elevator, starring Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Worthington.

The actress also has the film Nobody’s Heart in pre-production, in which she stars with Edgar Ramirez.

