Gugu Mbatha-Raw cuts a stylish figure in a red mini dress at the first ever Soho House Awards

Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Ellie Bamber led the stars at the first-ever Soho House Award at the private members’ club in London on Thursday.

Hosted by actor Stanley Tucci, 61, the ceremony honored emerging talent and established figures in film, art and TV for their work over the past 12 months.

Loki actress Gugu, 39, looked incredible hitting the red carpet in a sequined mini dress while flashing a glimpse of her toned legs.

The scarlet ensemble had a chic square neckline and was also embellished with silver beads.

Gugu accentuated her natural beauty with a touch of makeup as she wore her raven locks in a bun.

With the color story in her jewelry, the stunner opted for large silver and diamond earrings that she paired with a striking cocktail ring.

With ten categories, there are two prize winners per category, one for an established name and a winner. The winners were selected by a committee of Soho House experts from film, art, music, content and creative.

Meanwhile, actress Ellie, 25, posed up a storm in a black halterneck dress with pleated and distressed details.

The Nocturnal Animals star wore her red locks in a soft wave as she slipped her feet on silver heels.

Hollywood stars Daniel Kaluuya, 33, and John Boyega, 30, also attended the inaugural event.

The actors both seemed to have adopted a dress code, as they donned similar double-breasted coats for the evening.

Tom Daly looked smart in a white suit and was joined by actress Michaela Coel, as well as Kit Connor and Yasmin Finney from Heartstoppers.

The awards will be broadcast on Soho House’s digital platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, with winners announced throughout the night and special music performances.

Nick Jones, Founder and CEO of Soho House, said, “Members who support other members are the heart of Soho House. Our membership enables those established in their careers to connect with emerging talent. Their The Soho House Awards are the perfect way for us to celebrate people at all stages of their creative journey, I can’t wait to see the nominations.”

The winners will be chosen by a committee of Soho House experts in the fields of film, art, music, content and creative, with one specific award – the Breakthrough Entrepreneur Award – selected from a shortlist, which includes nominees submitted by entrants from Soho Mentorship and Soho Chance. Both initiatives are part of House Foundations, Soho House’s ESG program, which focuses on providing opportunities to access the creative industries for people from lower socioeconomic or underrepresented backgrounds.

