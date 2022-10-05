Guggenheim curator scapegoated into quitting after Black art expert she’d mentored turned on her

The former chief curator of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum was forced to resign after a black art expert she hired turned on her and labeled her experience with the museum ‘the most racist professional experience of her life’ .

A new retelling of the events published by Atlantic Ocean shares the story of how Nancy Spector, a well-respected curator who worked for the New York institution for decades, was scapegoated and deemed a ‘racist’ in public.

However, Spector had been cleared of wrongdoing, particularly regarding racist actions or words against her peers, by an independent investigation.

In 2016, after curating an art exhibition featuring Jean-Michel Basqiat’s painting, ‘Defacement’, Chaédria LaBouvier was approached by Spector, who wanted to curate a new exhibition which would include the painting.

Spector (left) and LaBouvier’s allegedly contentious relationship only began in 2016

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s ‘Defacement’, also called ‘The Death of Michael Stewart’, is the artwork that started the years-long saga between Spector and LaBouvier

Now in his 60s, Spector is considered an art world pariah after being branded a ‘racist’ and a ‘thug’ despite being cleared by an outside investigation

‘Defacement’ became famous for its depiction of the death of Michael Stewart, a black man who died in police custody after being arrested by New York City police officers for alleged graffiti.

Spector helped LaBouvier and opened the door to the highly exclusive art world.

The former chief curator of the Guggenheim took LaBouvier under his wing and guided her in the ins and outs of the job.

The relationship helped LaBouvier make a definitive name for himself in the art world.

Spector, a 34-year veteran of the Guggenheim, resigned in 2020 despite an investigation that found she had not acted improperly with LaBouvier

Less than five years later, however, Spector was out at the Guggenheim, and LaBouvier referred to her as Amy Cooper, the white woman dubbed ‘Central Park Karen’ for calling the police on a black man looking at birds.

The real trouble began when LaBouvier submitted an essay proposal for the exhibit that Spector and members of her staff said was not up to par.

Spector told her that large parts of the essay needed to be revised for various reasons. The group said her work was “poorly written.”

LaBouvier was offended and even tried to persuade those involved in the projects to withdraw.

The black art curator said Spector suggested she help rewrite it and co-author it.

“I said f**k no and fought back,” LaBouvier later said in a tweet.

The Guggenheim is one of the most famous museums in the world and brings millions of visitors every year

The woman, offended, then allegedly tried to persuade artists in the catalog to withdraw from the project.

Her actions prompted Guggenheim officials to renegotiate her fee. The museum also ended up honoring her.

LaBouvier said her time with the institution was toxic for other reasons as well.

In an interview with New York Times in 2019, LaBouvier said that while she herself experienced so-called problems with the museum, she hopes it will be better for those who come after her.

“I think it will be better for the black curators who come after me,” LaBouvier said. ‘For example, if I didn’t report something, it meant that no one looked at that document or that process. And it definitely felt at times that there was an expectation that I would just be grateful to be in the room.”

LaBouvier at one point allegedly brought guests on an after-hours private tour of the Guggenheim exhibit and did not alert Spector or security about the guests

In 2020, when the Guggenheim posted a black square on social media on ‘Blackout Tuesday’ after the death of George Floyd, LaBouvier called the museum out.

‘Get the hell out of here. I am Chaédria LaBouvier, the first black curator in your 80-year history, and you refused to acknowledge it while also allowing Nancy Spector to host a panel on my work without inviting me. Delete this shit,’ she tweeted in 2020.

LaBouvier claimed in a Twitter thread after her initial post that Spector tried to ‘co-opt’ her work with the Guggenheim.

The black art curator’s thread sparked outrage and turned a large crowd against the longtime Guggenheim employee.

Less than a month after the woman’s accusatory Twitter thread, the museum brought in an outside group to investigate Spector.

The veteran art curator went on a three-month ‘sabbatical’ while the investigation was carried out.

A Better Guggenheim, an organization dedicated to holding those in the museum accountable, investigated allegations of racial bias by Spector

Along with the allegations by LaBouvier, a Better Guggenheim, a group organized to hold Guggenheim officials accountable, officials investigated other potential cases of racial bias.

An anonymous person accused Spector of praising a security guard for their ‘wonderful Caribbean lilt’ in conjunction with their singing voices.

In addition, investigators investigated a situation in which Spector allegedly confused two East Asian female employees.

In October 2020, the results of an independent investigation into the allegations made by LaBouvier found ‘no evidence that Ms LaBouvier was subject to adverse treatment on the basis of her race’.

Other instances of potential racial bias were raised during the investigation but found to be essentially unfounded.

A fixture at the New York City Museum of Art, Spector devoted most of his life to Guggeinheim

Kramer Levin, the law firm in charge of the investigation, reportedly reviewed thousands of pieces of evidence.

Investigators also spoke with employees at the museum.

However, LaBouvier did not speak to Kramer Levin.

The art curator said at the time that it was ‘not safe to do so’.

Just hours later, the Guggenheim board revealed that Spector was stepping down after 34 years with New York City.

The embarrassment for Spector did not end there, however.

Highly publicized coverage of LaBouvier’s accusations cost Spector friends and her reputation.

DailyMail.com contacted Spector for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.