Guest spending $400 to stay at NSW caravan park discovers mould, cockroaches and a filthy mattress

A $400-a-night caravan park has been slammed by an irate guest who filmed the “filthy, disgraceful and disgusting” state of his property.

The TikTok clip, filmed in the NSW south coast park, shows mould, cockroaches and unwashed cutlery.

The unimpressed guest zooms in on his filthy mattress and says ‘f**king skin and hair on it, how the hell is anyone supposed to sleep on that. That’s disgraceful’!

He then reveals a mold-covered curtain and a mold-covered sink.

“Is this what you want when you wash your dishes and goddamn pans?”

The unimpressed guest zooms in on his fifth mattress and says ‘f**king skin and hair on it, how the hell is anyone supposed to sleep on that. That’s disgraceful’!

“Oh look at all that, that’s f**king disgraceful. You should be locked up. That’s bloody disgusting,” he said, with obvious anger in his voice.

He then rotates the camera to focus on an unwanted extra guest in the caravan.

‘Cookie! Cockroaches, that’s what you want when you go away (holiday),’ he said.

But the cleanliness of the facilities is not the man’s only concern.

He also complains about the loud humming sound coming from the air conditioning.

“What the hell is going on?” he says as a woman is heard laughing.

“How is anyone supposed to listen to that and sleep on a hot summer night?”

The next object to fuel his anger was a leftover snack on the floor.

“Ooh, pretzel,” he says. “Thanks to the previous owner and the damn cleaning people who came in here and did such a thorough job.”

The TikToker complained about the state of the cutlery (photo) in the caravan

A cockroach (pictured left) and a pretzel (pictured right) were reportedly found on the floor of the caravan park accommodation

Then he focuses on the cutlery tray. “(Look) how filthy the inside of this is,” he says.

“How is anyone supposed to eat with this stuff?”

He says he is “in disbelief at how badly this whole place is being run.” You should be ashamed.’

He then shows clips of an online discussion he allegedly had with the owner.

The guest said his property’s air conditioning (pictured) was too loud to sleep with it on

Under a tag that says “Owner’s Response,” it says “Everything is clean and tidy. You… just upset because you can’t park your car.”

Another response bizarrely says “Grow teeth,” followed by a laughing emoji and three laughing crying emojis.

A third alleged reply to the complainant reads: ‘Nice try with that nurse thing!! Although you have booked a non-refundable booking!! Sorry you can’t read!!’

The owner allegedly responded to the complainant (pictured) by pointing out that the booking was non-refundable

The owner is also said to have made a bizarre comment (pictured) about ‘growing teeth’

Despite the TikTok video poster being angry and disappointed with his experience, the park has many good reviews online.

On TripAdvisor it has an average rating of three out of five and four out of five for cleanliness.

One poster, who rated it five out of five, wrote that they had ‘stayed here twice recently.

‘First business and then recreational. So blown away by the service, food and location. Keep it up! I’ll see you again!’

Another, who also gave it five stars, said: ‘Really friendly and welcoming park from the moment you walk into reception.

‘Clean facilities. Caravan pitches well spaced out. Highly recommended for all people passing by.’

Daily Mail Australia has contacted caravan park for comment.