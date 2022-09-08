Guest shouts a lewd remark at Simone Holtznagel at a Myer event in Sydney

<!–

Model Simone Holtznagel was the center of attention on Thursday as she walked the runway at an exclusive Myer event in Sydney.

The 29-year-old was such a seasonal professional that even a rude guest couldn’t influence her composure.

As she posed for the cameras, someone in the room yelled in her direction, “Blow your a**e out!”

The stately Australia’s Next Top Model star shared a video on Instagram of the confrontational moment.

Simone, who looked fabulous in a form-fitting pink dress, laughed off the rude comments in the images.

She tied her blond hair in a bun and wore a green handbag and high heels.

It comes after she went public with her new boyfriend Jono Castano in May when they were spotted dining in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

And last month, the Playboy cover girl and famed personal trainer, 31, stripped down to enjoy a steamy hot tub on vacation in New Zealand.

In images shared on Instagram, Simone and Jono slipped their genetically blessed physiques into one of Queenstown’s famous onsen pools.

The couple’s sexy show comes after Simone gleefully posed in her “birthday suit” to celebrate her 29th birthday.

She shared an image on Instagram and looked nothing short of sensational as she posed in a black dress designed by label By Johnny.

Simone and Jono have been surprisingly secretive about their romance, aside from a handful of social media posts.

The incredible figure of the stately stunner was on display when she arrived at the event