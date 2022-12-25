Guest column: Benefits of a National Urban Park in Windsor will be felt on both sides of border

Published Dec 17, 2022 • Last updated Dec 17, 2022 • 3 minute read Join the conversation A buck is seen behind some homes in the Spring Garden Natural Area, part of the Ojibway Prairie Complex, on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Photo by Dax Melmer / Windsor Star

National parks serve as pilgrimage sites, promote ecotourism, stimulate local economies, protect biodiversity and improve health and quality of life.

Windsor’s proposed Ojibway National Urban Park (NUP) I believe will reap benefits on both sides of the border.

The most striking aspect of Ojibway is its urban biodiversity. This site hosts the most endangered ecosystem in Canada – the Tallgrass Prairie – in a city with the most endangered species. Approximately 4,000 species, including 200 provincially rare ones, have been recorded in the area to date. The goals of national urban parks are to bring conservation to cities, protect biodiversity, improve urban access to nature and contribute to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. “Ojibway National Urban Park will be the culmination of years, if not decades, of work by many residents of this region fighting to protect their unique ecosystem in one of the most heavily developed areas in the country,” said local MP Brian Masse (NDP — Windsor-West).

But the benefits of Ojibway NUP will not only be reaped in Windsor’s metropolitan area — but also Detroit’s. Once is place, it will enhance cross-border trail tourism. “Having a biking and hiking trail on the Gordie Howe International Bridge creates many exciting tourism destinations for both U.S. and Canadian residents,” said Todd Scott, executive director of Detroit Greenways Coalition. For Detroiters, Ojibway NUP will become a cross-border destination of choice for cyclists. This past September, the Trans Canada Trail, Canada’s Great Lakes Waterfront Trail, Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail and The Great Lakes Way signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on cross-border trail tourism. There will also be economic benefits felt on both sides of the border.

According to a 2017-2018 report, visitor spending in Parks Canada places contributed C$2.8 billion to Canada’s GDP, supported 36,453 full-time jobs nationally and generated $486 million in tax revenues across multiple levels of government. Most of Ojibway’s economic benefits will be realized in Windsor and Essex County, however, there will be visitors to the Windsor area who will spend the morning at Ojibway and then the afternoon on the Detroit RiverWalk, Joe Louis Greenway or Belle Isle Park. Having the urban national park in place will strengthen transboundary conservation. The Detroit River, Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair are our shared natural resources, requiring transboundary conservation. Bringing conservation to cities and protecting biodiversity are shared goals of Ojibway NUP, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge and other partners.

Today, 80 per cent of American and Canadian citizens live in urban areas, yet most are disconnected from nature. These conservation partners have a unique opportunity to reconnect urbanites with natural resources, inspire a sense of wonder for our Great Lakes and help develop a conservation ethic. The creation of Ojibway NUP will also allow a Canadian federal lead agency – Parks Canada – to work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on transboundary conservation and making nature part of everyday urban life. The new national urban park will also help celebrate the land’s history. Ojibway NUP will be on lands that are the traditional territory of the Anishnaabeg people of the Three Fires Confederacy – Ojibwe, Potawatomi, and Odawa.

Ojibway NUP will be a great place to celebrate our shared Indigenous history, including the Caldwell First Nation, Detroit’s Potawatomi and Wyandot of Anderdon Nation. People can learn about Indigenous history at Ojibway, then visit First Nation sites in metropolitan Detroit like the burial mounds at Fort Wayne, Wyandot’s Six Points Village and River Raisin National Battlefield Park. Changing the perception of the Windsor-Detroit metropolitan area will be another benefit created. The long automotive and manufacturing history of Windsor and Detroit has led to a perception of each being labelled as an industrialized city. Establishing Ojibway NUP will help promote cross-border trail tourism, further transboundary conservation and celebrate our shared culture. This will, in turn, help change the perception of Windsor-Detroit to cities actively engaged in sustainability.