‘Guess who?’ Johnny Depp appears at the MTV VMAs as the Moonman as he embarks on comeback

Johnny Depp made a surprising comeback in a floating astronaut suit at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sunday.

The 59-year-old actor soared high above the stage as the network’s Moonman logo with only his face visible on a helmet in his first major public appearance since his defamation trial of ex-wife Amber Heard, 36.

Johnny wasn’t really in the suit, but his voice could be heard saying, “I want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, all the old stuff you need.”

‘And you know what? I needed the work,” Johnny also said.

The actor also shared a clip of the video on Instagram.

He wrote in the caption for his approximately 27.5 million followers: ‘guess who? #VMAs’.

The MTV Video Music Awards appearance was Johnny’s first major sighting on American television since he appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show in 2017.

MTV was launched on August 1, 1981, featuring NASA images of the historic 1969 Apollo 11 landing with the MTV flag planted on the moon.

Those first images were followed by the Buggles’ first video clip of Video Killed The Radio Star.

The Moonman was the centerpiece of the VMA winner’s statue, and in 2017 the network unveiled a new ‘Moon Person’ design to mark the 40th anniversary.

Johnny sued his ex-wife Amber in February 2019 over her December 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post and she sued him in August 2020.

The Depp v. Heard lawsuit was held in Fairfax County, Virginia from April 2022 to June 2022, and the live stream was widely watched and generated significant traffic on social media.

The jury ruled in favor of Johnny, who received $10 million in damages and $5 million in punitive damages from Amber. The punitive damages were later reduced to $350,000 due to a limit imposed by Virginia state law.