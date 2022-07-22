Guerrilla Games is shutting down multiplayer servers for two Killzone games

Guerrilla Games, the Sony-owned studio that has recently become famous Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden Westwill end online multiplayer for three games in August (through polygon). The closures, which will take place on August 12, will affect Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone shadow trapand Rigs: Mechanized Combat League.

“Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will stop on that date”, Guerrilla wrote in a tweet on Friday. “Single player offline modes will remain available.”

On August 12, 2022, the online servers for Killzone: Mercenary, Killzone Shadow Fall (including Intercept Mode), and RIGS: Mechanized Combat League will be shut down. Online features (including online multiplayer modes) will be discontinued on that date. Single player offline modes remain available — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) July 22, 2022

Both kill zone games first launched in 2013, with Killzone: Mercenary comes out on the PlayStation Vita and Killzone shadow trap release for the PlayStation 4. Guerrilla had already slightly reduced online functionality in Killzone shadow trap; when it “retired” the kill zone franchise website in January 2021Guerrilla said players could no longer create or manage clans in the game. Rigs: Mechanized Combat Leaguea first-person mech shooter/sports game, is a bit newer, launching in 2016 for PlayStation VR.

These shutdowns are a reminder that you can’t rely on a game’s online functionality to last forever—something that’s already been in the spotlight after Ubisoft’s recent announcement that more than a dozen games will be online services. would lose. If you wanted to jump back into one of these older games losing their online multiplayer, now is the time.