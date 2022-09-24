Guernsey Literary movie star Lily James pampers herself in Rome where she had been with Dominic West

On a previous visit to Rome, Lily James caused all sorts of trouble when she was photographed getting close to married actor Dominic West.

But the most daring thing the actress did on a return trip to the Eternal City was to visit a nail salon.

Mrs. James took some time off from filming her new movie, Finally Dawn, for a manicure at Mimi Beaute, a salon popular with Italian celebrities.

She then inspected the handicrafts of the salon as she strolled along the famous Via dei Giubbonari, dressed in a yellow camisole and black trousers – and no makeup.

The Mamma Mia! actress then stopped at a bar for a bottle of water and to check her phone. But it wasn’t long before she was recognized by one of the attendants, who asked her for a selfie.

Mrs. James, 33, smiled for the camera as the waitress snapped the pair.

Her leisurely travel schedule contrasted sharply with her October 2020 trip with West, 52, whose wife was at home with their four children.

The two stars were seen together before riding a scooter through the city center as West – her co-star in the BBC drama The Pursuit Of Love – stroked Mrs James’ neck.

After returning home, West and his wife Catherine FitzGerald put a united front for journalists, shared a kiss for photographers and left a handwritten cardboard sign outside their London home that read: ‘Our marriage is strong and we are still very much together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic.’

Ms James never directly referenced the photos, but spoke of the pressure to get into the limelight earlier this year, saying, “It was a lot.”

The star has been filming Finally Dawn in Rome for several weeks now. In the film, she plays a young actress who goes to the famous Cinecittà Film Studios to audition for a part, but ends up enjoying a long night of fun in which she is described as ‘finding herself’.

The self-produced film, which also stars Willem Dafoe and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, is directed by Saverio Costanzo.

Former Downton Abbey star Ms James has been dating Queens Of The Stone Age rocker Michael Shuman since last year.