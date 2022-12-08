Guatemala’s former president gets 16 years for fraud, conspiracy

Former President Otto Perez Molina, who is under two additional investigations, denies any allegations.

A court in Guatemala has convicted former President Otto Perez Molina and his vice president, Roxana Baldetti, of fraud and conspiracy and sentenced them to 16 years in prison.

Perez Molina was found guilty of extortion and fraud targeting the customs system, Judge Irma Jeannette Valdes said as she read out the verdict on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to eight years on each charge and Baldetti received the same sentence.

Perez Molina and Baldetti resigned in 2015 and are facing charges of allowing and profiting from a customs corruption scheme known as La Linea, or “The Line”.

The plan involved a conspiracy to defraud the state by getting companies to evade import duties in exchange for bribes.

About 30 others, including customs officers and businessmen, were implicated in the case, which involved about $1 million in bribes and $2 million in lost government revenue. Some of the suspects were acquitted on Wednesday.

Perez Molina, who ruled from 2012 to 2015, continues to deny the allegations. He remains under investigation in two other cases.

“It’s a lie,” the former president, aged 72, said on Wednesday during a lull in court proceedings. “No one has ever said I gave an illegal warrant, and I never did. They never said I got any money. I feel disappointed and frustrated.”

He said he would appeal the ruling.

The prosecution of Perez Molina was a high point in Guatemala’s efforts to combat systematic corruption, aided by the United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission, known by its Spanish initials CICIG.

For 12 years, the mission supported the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity in dismantling dozens of criminal networks and building their capacity to handle complex corruption cases.

Then-President Jimmy Morales ended the CICIG’s mission in 2019 while he was under investigation. Anti-corruption efforts have since failed, and those who worked closely with the international mission have seen the legal system turn against them.

The United States has sharply criticized the weakening of anti-corruption efforts in Guatemala and last year canceled the US visa of current Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras, who had prosecuted former prosecutors who had conducted corruption investigations.

About 30 former anti-corruption officials have fled the country.