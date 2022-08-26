Guatemala mob took kidnapping suspects from police station, set them on fire for murdering boy, 11

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Three kidnappers who kidnapped and killed an 11-year-old boy were dragged from a police station in Guatemala by villagers who burned them alive.

Ovidio Mendez, 24; Selvin Perez, 24; and Samuel Godínez, 38, were killed Monday in the western city of Colotonango.

The suspects had kidnapped Freddy Méndez on Aug. 12 and demanded a ransom of $19,500 in exchange for his release, Guatemala’s national police said.

Investigators believe the kidnappers targeted the boy because his father currently lives in the United States and often sent money home to save for the construction of a new home.

One of three kidnappers burned alive by a mob in Guatemala on Monday poses with Freddy Méndez in a photo emailed to the family after he was kidnapped on Aug. 12

Police had identified three kidnapping suspects as Ovidio Méndez, 24; Selvin Perez, 24; and Samuel Godínez, 38, after being handed over Monday in western Guatemala’s city of Colotonango. Police station police were overwhelmed by the number of residents who showed up and dragged all three men out before beating and setting fire to them

As proof that Freddy Méndez was still alive, the kidnappers sent his family a photo that showed one of the suspects holding a shotgun with the child by his side.

The family went on to pay the ransom, but the boy was never returned.

Angry residents arrested the three suspects on Monday and handed them over to local authorities.

The group stormed the police station, overpowered the police and forcibly took one of the men into a wooded area.

They beat him, dosed his body with gasoline and eventually set him on fire after confirming that Freddy Méndez was dead from a gunshot to the head and buried in a well.

Smoke rises from a wooded area in Colotonango, Guatemala, on Monday after three kidnappers were killed by angry villagers after one of the suspects admitted Freddy Méndez was not alive

Police officers in Guatemala recover the burnt bodies of the three kidnapping suspects who were beaten and set on fire on Monday

Seeking additional justice with their own means, the villagers returned to the station, dragged the two remaining suspects out and repeated the sentence all over again.

They also set fire to the home of one of the suspects.

According to local media, Freddy Méndez’s body was found on Wednesday.