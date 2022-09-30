Guardsman, 18, who walked alongside the Queen’s coffin during her funeral procession is found dead

A ‘wonderful’ young guard who took part in the Queen’s state funeral has been tragically found dead in his barracks, MailOnline can reveal today.

Private Jack Burnell-Williams, 18, played a key role in the extraordinary procession that guarded Her Majesty’s coffin as it was carried in a majestic armored carriage from Westminster Abbey, through Whitehall, down The Mall and past by Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch earlier this month.

Police and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service rushed into Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge, central London, after the alarm was sounded at 3:48pm on Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

On the day of the Queen’s funeral, the soldier’s family proudly released video footage of troops from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment taking part in the ceremony, saying their son was “doing his duty to the Queen on his last journey.” .

But just days later, devastated mother Laura, 42, posted a photo of her son, known to her family as Jak, on horseback in his ceremonial uniform, writing in an emotional tribute on Facebook: “Never thought I’d say this , but we As a family are all heartbroken by the sudden passing of our wonderful son Jak Williams yesterday.

Private Burnell-Williams, who served in the Blues and Royals, is believed to be one of the newest recruits to the Household Cavalry. His family from Bridgend, South Wales, plan to pop dozens of blue balloons in his memory tomorrow.

Jak is believed to have participated in a number of ceremonies during the official mourning period following the queen’s death on 8 September, including protecting King Charles III and leading members of the royal family as the coffin was carried in a carriage-of-arms procession to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace before she lay in state.

Private Jack Burnell-Williams (left and right) played a key role in the Queen’s funeral procession.

Hundreds of tributes poured into Jak today after his mother announced the death of her son.

Proud mother Laura posted a series of photos of her son in ceremonial uniform on June 8 during his parade at the Hyde Park Barracks. In June, just a month after Jak turned 18, she also posted television footage of her son taking part in the Trooping of the Color as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, with the caption: “One of the days of greatest pride of my life.”

Jak, who had been a keen horseman since childhood, is believed to have overcome a series of injuries to fulfill his dream of joining the elite regiment, which is the second oldest in the British Army.

As well as acting as a ceremonial guard to the monarch, who is its commander-in-chief, the regiment operates as a front-line armored reconnaissance unit.

Laura wrote on September 14: “So proud to have my son accompany his Queen on her final journey.”

He was found dead at Hyde Park Barracks in Knightsbridge on Wednesday afternoon.

During the funeral procession on September 19, soldiers of the Household Cavalry on horseback followed King Charles and other high-ranking royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry, as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin. while being transported by a gun carriage to Wellington Arch in London’s Hyde Park Corner. .

On the day of the funeral, Jak’s father, Daniel Burnell, 41, posted videos and images of mounted soldiers from the Household Cavalry participating in the procession.

‘My son doing his duty for the Queen on her last voyage. So proud of you Jak Williams xx, so proud dad xx’ he wrote.

Heating engineer Mr. Burnell was told of the tragedy hours after it happened on Wednesday. Burnell is no longer with Jak’s mother, who also lives in Bridgend.

A relative in his modern three-bedroom link house in the village of Brackla, near Bridgend, said: “He is in shock.” He is struggling right now and is not thinking clearly.

Hundreds of tributes poured into Jak today after his mother announced the death of her son.

Jak’s girlfriend, Molly Holmes, was among those who posted on Laura’s Facebook page. She wrote: ‘I will always miss you my love. Truly heartbroken.

Jak’s sister Elisha wrote: ‘We will get through this together as a team. We have to make him as proud as he has made us.

Elisha said family and friends will drop blue balloons in his memory at the Bryntirion Football Club in Bridgend tomorrow at 4:00 p.m.

She wrote on Facebook: ‘Please spread the word and join us in celebrating my son’s life. Preferably blue colors and also blue balloons.’

One supporter wrote: ‘Very sad. I am so surprised. We have all seen the videos of him performing his duty to the Queen over the last month. Thinking of you.’

Her aunt Jodie Danks wrote: “What heartbreaking news. I can’t believe you’re gone. They took you too soon. We all love you very much, my beautiful nephew. You made us feel very proud. Rest in peace.’

An Army mother wrote: ‘Absolutely devastated for you as a family. It was a pleasure meeting Jak and having our son spend the last two years with him.’

During the funeral procession on September 19, soldiers of the Household Cavalry on horseback followed King Charles and other high-ranking royals, including Prince William and Prince Harry, as they walked behind the Queen’s coffin. while being transported by a gun carriage to Wellington Arch in London’s Hyde Park Corner.

The Queen’s coffin is carried on the State Arms Carriage through The Mall on 19 September 2022

Another, Tracy Fury, wrote: ‘Still reeling from this news. We talk a lot about our guys in the military. My heart is with you and your family. You can get support and help from the military you probably already know. Thinking of you.’

Another friend wrote: ‘I’m devastated for you. Jak was a fantastic young man who not only made you proud of his accomplishments, but of everyone who knew him. I’m so sorry, Laura.

After the funeral, Laura wrote a simple message saying “My son…” along with a post from the Household Knights saying how, since the Queen’s death, they had “pledged to honor her life and provide a worthy escort.” of a global audience.

The post continued: “We hope we have made the Royal Family proud and know that our thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved woman.”

He went on to describe the experience as “one of the greatest endeavors of our lives to date”.

A friend replied: ‘What an amazing and charming man Jak is! What an honor and achievement for him at his young age. You and Dan are so blessed to have such a beautiful son.

An Army spokesman said: “It is with sadness that we can confirm the death of Private Jack Burnell-Williams on 28th September at Hyde Park Barracks. Our thoughts are with the soldier’s family and friends at this difficult time and we ask that his privacy be respected.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “An 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His relatives have been informed.

‘The death was unexpected, has been investigated and is not being treated as suspicious. Agents will help prepare a report for the coroner.