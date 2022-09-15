Guardians’ Zach Plesac ‘dropped by agency’ after self-inflicting injury for SECOND straight season

After breaking his own hand last month, Guardians starter Zach Plesac has reportedly been dropped by Creative Arts Agency for just one season after injuring himself again.

Plesac this time injured himself after giving up a homerun to Jake Lamb of the Mariners, then frustrated hitting the pitcher’s mound.

Days later, he was placed on the team’s injured list, with Cleveland manager Terry Francona saying the “best case” was that he was missing for a week. Plesac has not played since August 27.

Zach Plesac reportedly broke his hand hitting the mound after conceding a homer

And on Wednesday, the New York Post reported that Plesac had been dumped by CAA, with his second self-inflicted injury in as many years apparently too much for the company to swallow.

Last season, the 27-year-old broke his thumb after he said he “aggressively ripped his shirt off” and pinched his finger on a chair after a game against the Twins.

He gave up five runs in just 3.2 innings to start.

In addition, Plesac made headlines again in 2020 for violating COVID protocols after a game against the White Sox, in which Cleveland sent him home to quarantine.

Plesac has had a decent season for the Guardians, with a 4.39 ERA over 23 starts

“I realize I made a bad choice,” Plesac said in an apologetic statement at the time.

Plesac, in his fourth season with the Guardians, has won just three of his 23 starts this season.

He seems to be a victim of bad luck, however, as he pitched a respectable 4.39 ERA and Cleveland currently leads their division with a record of 76-65.