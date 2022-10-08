Guardians walk off Rays in 15th inning to complete sweep, advance to ALDS vs. Yankees

The Cleveland Guardians have advanced to the American League Division Series after a 1-0 walk-off win against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 of their best-of-three Wild Card series.

The series-clinching homerun was delivered by outfielder Oscar Gonzalez in the bottom of the 15th.

The two teams set a post-season record in the Major League by playing 14 scoreless innings and also a playoff record with a combined 39 strikeouts.

Guardians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie put in a solid outing, throwing six scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight batters.

The Guardians now take on the winner of the American League East division New York Yankees in the next round.

More to come.