‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’ to Receive Festive Holiday Makeover

Just in time for the holidays, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at Epcot is getting a festive makeover, per the Guardians of the Universe official Twitter.





In the tweet of the official Guardians of the Universe Twitter account, a poster for the ride was shared with a red bow strewn with Easter eggs, including a Guardians badge and what appears to be an Epcot ball. I’m sure those more inundated with Guardians of the Galaxy lore will have a field day to decipher these Easter eggs. One thing I do know is that the red ribbon lines one of Peter Quill’s signature mixtape cassettes with “Holiday Remix” scribbled on it. In the grand scheme of things, very little is known about the holiday makeover itself, what has been confirmed is that the holiday makeover will add a new song to the mixtape.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind just opened last summer as part of Epcot’s 40th anniversary after a delay caused by the pandemic. The ride is based on the MCU Guardians of the Galaxy movies with the main cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista reprise their roles as Peter Quill, Gamora and Drax the Destroyer. In the meantime, Bradley Cooper and Vin Dieselwho play Rocket the Racoon and Groot respectively, did not return to lend their voices.

Image via Disney Parks

The ride also includes a mixtape of sorts, including: Earth wind and fire‘s “September” and blondie‘One Way or Another’ next to a score that Tyler Bates — who composed the music for the two Guardians of the Universe movies – specially composed for the ride.

The Guardians were last seen in the MCU last summer with their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. They have also made an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgamebut fans will have to wait until May 5, 2023 to see their third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Although it will be a while until the third Guardians of the Universe film graces the silver screen, fans receive a holiday dose from the Guardians in the Holiday special Guardians of the Galaxy slated to release sometime later this year. No official release date has been announced, but it should arrive sometime during the holiday season, as will the Cosmic Rewind makeover.