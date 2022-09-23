Guardia Civil accuses supermarket giant of creating health hazard by using paella as a snack filling

<!–

You’d think the Spanish police have enough on their plate to tackle the crime – but it seems they’ve pushed that aside to tackle Tesco with a ‘heretical’ paella sandwich.

The Guardia Civil has accused the British supermarket giant of creating a health hazard by using its country’s traditional rice dish as a sandwich filling.

On the occasion of International Paella Day this week, officers tweeted a photo with the caption: ‘The ‘paella sandwich’ is heresy for some, a violent attack on good taste for others and can even threaten health. We await your formal complaints.’

An outraged Spaniard replied: ‘This is an insult and a lack of respect for a Spanish court, for a community in Spain, for all Valencians.’

Another added: ‘These things only happen in England.’

In fact, the paella sandwich was created a decade ago as part of a newspaper stunt, but it seems the Spaniards have never forgotten the attack they witnessed.

Paella is a rice dish from the Valencia region of Spain, usually served with meat, seafood and vegetables.

And it’s not the first time the Spaniards have rushed to defend their cuisine against Anglicisation.

In 2016, Jamie Oliver was roasted after the television chef included chorizo ​​in a recipe for paella.

Responses from angry Spaniards at the time included: ‘Remove the chorizo. We don’t negotiate with terrorists,” and “Why don’t you make chicken nuggets out of your own fingers?”