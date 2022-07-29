Guantánamo Prisoner Said He Was Waterboarded; Agents Omitted It From Memo

They have also argued that Mr. Nashiri, who is now 57 and diagnosed by US military doctors as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, emerged from CIA detention in a state of “learned helplessness”, essentially trained to deal with his American captors. telling them what he believed they wanted to hear.

He was waterboarded in Thailand in 2002 by psychologists working as CIA contractors and was subjected to rectal abuse and threatened with a drill and gun during interrogations conducted by CIA agents. For a time in late 2003 and early 2004, he was hidden in Guantanamo Bay at a CIA black site near prison facilities, but out of the reach of lawyers and the International Red Cross.

That spot is known as Camp Echo 2, and it was where Nashiri was held in 2004 and then in 2007 for the interrogations that prosecutors consider central to their case.

Earlier Thursday, Bernard E. DeLury Jr., a retired Navy Reserve captain who is now a New Jersey senior court, testified before prosecutors that on March 14, 2007, Mr. Nashiri was “alert,” “present,” and not under distress. during a hearing to review his status as an enemy combatant.

Judge DeLury presided over the two-hour Combatant Status Review Tribunal, or CSRT, during which he said he had “no doubt in my mind” that the prisoner’s participation was conscious and voluntary.

The trial banned prisoners from having a lawyer, but Mr Nashiri was assigned a naval officer to act as a “personal representative”, speaking on his behalf and helping him respond to the charges the military said were sufficient to detain him as, essentially, a prisoner of war in the war on terror.