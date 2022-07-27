GTA VI: Bonnie and Clyde, female protagonist, Miami, 2024 release

Grand Theft Auto VI, the next installment in Rockstar’s blockbuster open-world franchise, will reportedly be the first to let you play as a female character in the story mode. That’s according to a new report from Bloombergwho just got a long story about game development. The report also includes new details about the game’s release, which sources suggest will likely be at least two more years away.

Rockstar has reportedly made efforts to overhaul its internal culture since the release of its last major title, 2018’s Red Dead Redemption 2, was marred by reports of bad working conditions in the studio. According to Bloombergmorale at the company has improved significantly since then and the development of GTA VI is managed in such a way as to minimize the crunch experienced by employees during the development of previous titles.

Set in a fictional version of Miami

although GTA VI will reportedly feature the series’ first female protagonist, she’s unlikely to be the only playable character in the single-player portion of the game. Bloomberg reports that GTA VI will have two protagonists influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. The female half of the couple will reportedly be Latina.

The report also includes new details about the game’s setting, which will apparently be a fictional version of Miami, a location reminiscent of the setting Rockstar used in 2002. GTA Vice City. Plans for the game’s setting appear to have been scaled down during the game’s development, as they originally comprised large areas of both North and South America. But despite the focus on one location, new missions and even cities can be added to the game over time, Bloomberg notes, using a development structure that the company hopes will reduce the need for development crisis.

Rockstar Games declined to comment on Bloomberg’s report. The studio has officially confirmed that a sequel to GTA V in February, but did not disclose any details about the release date, setting, or protagonist.

Grand Theft Auto VI has been a long time coming. The final lead story in the series was first released nearly nine years ago in September 2013, and development of the sequel has taken so long that the series has completely skipped the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation of consoles (although an updated version from GTA V was released for both). The reason for the unusual amount of time between series entries is believed to be the massive success of GTA Onlinethe multiplayer and microtransaction portion of GTA V that Rockstar has been continuously updated since the game’s original release.

Despite more details about GTA VI emerging, the game seems to be years away from release. Bloomberg reports that there are plans in the studio to release the title during Take-Two’s fiscal year 2024, which ends in March 2024. But developers interviewed suggest a release date could be even further away and don’t expect it to be publicly available. are for at least another two years.