GTA 6 gameplay leaks online in 90 videos

GTA V was released almost nine years ago. | Image: Rockstar

Images of Grand Theft Auto VIRockstar’s next entry in its open-world franchise has been leaked online. PC gamer reports that a user on the GTA forums has a 3 GB file full of 90 videos from GTA VI film material. It’s not clear exactly how the footage was obtained, but the “teapotuberhacker” poster claims to be behind the unrelated Uber hack late last week and says they may “leak more data soon,” including GTA V and GTA VI source code, resources and test versions.

The massive leak is consistent with previous coverage of GTA VIfeaturing a female playable character in some clips. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that GTA VI would feature two female protagonists influenced by Bonnie and Clyde. Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier says he has verified that the leak is real through resources at Rockstar Games.

The leaked videos are currently being posted on YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and many online game forums. Posted in one video on YouTube, a playable female character named Lucia is seen robbing a restaurant and taking hostages. There’s a lot of placeholder text showing that this is clearly unfinished gameplay, and you can visibly see where the game engine detects objects in the scene.

Leaked clips are widely shared on YouTube and social media sites

Another clip shows a playable character on the “Vice City Metro” train, which corresponds to reports that the game is set in a fictional version of Miami, just like it was in 2002. GTA Vice City. A separate clip contains a conversation by the pool that’s like the NPC conversations in Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

It’s not clear how old the images are, but some seem to run on RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3080 cards, so development can’t be more than two years old. Other clips show new NPC interactions, updated UI and animations, and even Rockstar’s own internal debug tools for GTA VI on PlayStation.

While GTA VI reportedly at least two years away, these leaked clips show early and unfinished development builds and testing of some aspects of the game. It’s not the first time a Rockstar game has been heavily leaked. Trustworthy reviews was forced to donate more than $1 million in charity and apologized in 2018, after the site published details about: Red Dead Redemption 2 before the game launch.

We’ve reached out to Rockstar owner Take-Two to comment on the leak, and we’ll let you know if we hear anything.

Update, 09:25 ET: Article updated to confirm the leak is authentic.