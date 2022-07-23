Gruesome extent of the damage to Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen’s knee is revealed

The shocking extent of the knee injury suffered by Melbourne Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen has been revealed in a scan.

NRL Physio uploaded an image to their Twitter page of the fullback’s shattered patella, calling it “one of the most brutal injuries we’ve seen in years.”

It comes as the New Zealand Warriors turn down Melbourne’s bold request to turn down young gun Reece Walsh as a late-season trade for Papenhuyzen, who has been ruled out for this year.

Papenhuyzen was carried away from AAMI Park after a broken kneecap during last weekend’s loss to Canberra.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury in round 18 after a heavy frontal tackle with Raiders captain Jack Wighton.

On Thursday, Melbourne Storm chief executive Justin Rodski confirmed that Papenhuyzen had shattered his kneecap, breaking the bone in 10 different places.

“It was definitely one of those crashes where everyone stopped when it crashed, you could feel the tension in the air,” Rodski told SEN Breakfast.

“Obviously it’s very disappointing for him, he’s had a really tough run with injuries.

“He put his body on the line on Sunday afternoon and I think he ended up breaking his kneecap in 10 different places, it was a pretty brutal injury.

“It’s certainly not great, we really felt for him, he’s had such a bad string of injuries, but when he comes back he’ll be in great shape.”

The Storm star had surgery on Monday and is expected to be fit for preseason in November

Rodski added that Papenhuyzen’s surgery last Monday was a success and that his recovery time is about three months.

“Unfortunately we won’t see him again this year,” he said.

“He is so important to our team and our structure as a fullback, it was heartbreaking as a club.

“Now we have to move forward, find a replacement and get back on the winners list.”

Melbourne soon turned their attention to Walsh, hoping the x-factor No. 1 would be available in a purple jersey after already signing a three-year deal with Brisbane from 2023 and battling the Warriors out of the final.

Melbourne targeted Reece Walsh to replace Papenhuyzen, but the NZ Warriors rejected the approach

Papenhuyzen was one of the in-form players in the NRL, scoring 14 tries in 12 matches

Coach Craig Bellamy, however, confirmed that the Warriors – who had Walsh on the bench this weekend for clashing with the Raiders – were rejecting their approach.

“That’s been hit on the head,” Bellamy told AAP on Friday ahead of their clash with the Rabbitohs in Sydney.

“That was beaten back by the Warriors, so we moved on.

“It’s not my job to go out and find a replacement, it’s my job to coach with what we have here and the other people on the recruiting side will take care of that.”