Growing up Getty: Biography details billionaire’s extravagant life

When he was 22, in 1914, J. Paul Getty’s father gave him $10,000 (the equivalent of £250,000 today) to invest in the oil business.

Getty, who had dreamed of becoming a writer or diplomat, shut down a few untested oil wells and had made his first million within a year.

By the time he was in his sixties, he was the richest man in America, with a fortune of one billion dollars. Though highly intelligent and fluent in several languages, Getty’s private life was chaotic, with five failed marriages, all to much younger women.

In 1923, when he was 30, he married Jeanette, described by author James Reginato as “a 19-year-old beauty of Polish descent.” They had a son, George, but the marriage ended within a year.

Two years later, he married Allene, who was 17 and “the tall, slender daughter of a Texas rancher.” That marriage lasted only six months.

Then came Fini, ‘a beauty with flax hair and blue eyes’, also 17. They divorced shortly after the birth of their son Ronny.

Wife number four was Ann, with whom he had two sons, Paul and Gordon. Getty had first met Ann at a Hollywood restaurant eight years earlier “when she was a feisty 14-year-old.” Reginato writes, “There was obviously some electricity between them, but her parents forbade them to see each other.” You don’t say it!

Getty and Ann divorced after four years, but, undaunted by his poor record, in 1937 he remarried Louise, better known as Teddy, “a raven-haired singer.” Their son, Timmy, died of a brain tumor when he was 12 and the couple divorced in 1951.

The reason for all these failed marriages, Getty said, was that “no woman wants to feel like she’s being neglected for an oil rig.” All the women managed to remain on good terms with him after the divorce. After his last, Getty left the US for what was meant to be a short stay in London. He never left.

Getty had resisted the craze for stocks and shares in the 1920s, emerged unscathed from the Wall Street Crash, and continued to invest eagerly in oil fields around the world.

In 1959, he bought Sutton Place, a sprawling Tudor mansion in Surrey, where he hosted guests such as the Queen Mother and members of the Guinness and Rothschild families.

Though he had now renounced marriage, Getty had a string of girlfriends and also used the services of Dominatrix Norma Levy, whose other clients included the Shah of Iran, Aristotle Onassis, and the then Duke of Devonshire.

Levy reported that seven-year-old Getty was particularly creepy, asking her to dress in white and lie in an open coffin playing dead, looking down at her.

Getty’s kids suffered from his cold. His oldest son George, who worked for his father’s company, was a heavy drinker and often held a letter opener in his hands when stressed. He died in 1973 of an overdose.

Paul Getty Junior and Talitha Pol in 1966. The book outlines how Getty’s children suffered from his cold

Weeks later, Getty’s oldest grandson, 16-year-old Paul, was kidnapped in Rome. Little Paul, as the family called him, was held for five months by the Calabrian mafia who cut off his right ear and sent it to a newspaper, saying the rest of him would come “in little pieces.”

Getty initially refused to pay anything, justifying it by saying that if he did, his 13 other grandchildren would be in danger.

In the end, he paid $2.2 million of the $14 million ransom, negotiated up to $3.2 million, and loaned his son Paul the rest of the money, to be repaid at 4 percent interest. When Young called Paul to thank him after his release, Getty declined the call.

Eight years after his kidnapping, he still suffered from drug and alcohol addictions, suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed and unable to speak. He died at the age of 53.

His grandfather J. Paul Getty died in 1976, leaving most of his money to the California museum he founded. His heirs, however, did not fare badly. They benefited from a $2 billion trust fund.

Unable to agree on how it should be done, relatives sued each other. The lawsuits took ten years to resolve, reinforcing the image of a dysfunctional family ravaged by “Getty’s curse.”

Reginato, a journalist for Vanity Fair magazine, devotes most of this book to the younger generation of Gettys.

The most interesting chapter is about Getty’s third son, Paul, father of the kidnapped Young Paul, who lived in a palace in Marrakech in the 1960s and was the center of a glamorous, drug-addicted crowd.

But they’re not as interesting as the monstrous paterfamilias and, sensibly, wouldn’t want to speak to him, so much of the information about them comes from rare magazine interviews.

They are still very rich; the family’s wealth can reach $20 billion. Some younger Gettys are committed to charitable causes, such as environmental protection and AIDS research. And like many wealthy people, they love horse racing, opera, producing wine, racing yachts and having their own fashion lines.

The most successful at carving out his own niche is Oxford-educated Mark Getty, one of J. Paul Getty’s grandsons.

He bought up photo agencies and his company, Getty Images, made him another fortune.

Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones said Paul and his beautiful wife Talitha had “the best and best opium.”

After her death from a heroin overdose in 1970, Paul withdrew from the world. Overcome with grief and still battling addictions, he spent most of his time in a private clinic in London, from where he made charitable donations.

Some were small (sent his Bentley to pick up a dog after the owner went to jail), others large (£50 million to the National Gallery).

Hearing his state of mind, Mrs. Thatcher paid a visit and said curtly, “Dear Mr. Getty, we mustn’t be fooled, can we? We’ll get you out of here as soon as possible.’

Paul Getty did recover. He happily married and was knighted and became a British citizen six years before his death in 2003.

Perhaps the secret to his satisfaction was that he was as generous as his father had been stingy, contributing over £100 million to charities in Britain.

Reginato, a diehard Getty fan, dismisses talking about a family curse. “Some of them do appear to be well-adjusted and happy,” he protests. But for all their wealth, who would want to be a Getty?