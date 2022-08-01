Growing rivalry between Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan could tear a hole in Aussie swimming

James Magnussen believes the growing rivalry between swimming superstar Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan could be a double-edged sword for the Australian team.

Titmus finished 0.12 seconds ahead of O’Callaghan in Friday’s 200m freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games, a race that may offer a glimpse of what the future holds for Australian swimming.

O’Callaghan, who is only 18 years old, has already won gold in the 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay and 4x100m freestyle mixed relay in Birmingham, in addition to her individual silver.

Mollie O’Callaghan (left) exploded at the World Championships last month

Last month, the Queenslander won six World Championship medals and won golds in the 100m freestyle and in both the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m mixed freestyle relay.

And Magnussen believes the teen is a generational talent and more talented than Titmus and Emma McKeown, the two stars of Australian women’s swimming.

Titmus is a two-time Olympic champion in the 200m and 400m freestyle and has won eight medals at the world championship, while McKeon on Sunday became the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning gold in the 50m freestyle gold medal in Birmingham.

“She’s a talent of a generation,” he wrote in his Herald Sun column.

And is now the main rival of swimming superstar Ariarne Titmus, a double Olympic champion

O’Callaghan (left) and Titmus (center) won silver and gold respectively in the 200-meter freestyle

“Mollie could be our big star for the 2024 Paris Olympics, what we’re seeing at these Commonwealth Games is just the stepping stone to bigger and better things. […] Her skills are out of this world, she is more skilled than Ariarne and Emma.’

Magnussen, who retired in 2019, has added training with Titmus as a major benefit to O’Callaghan as it allows her to compare herself to the world’s best swimmer on a daily basis.

Conversely, however, the scenario is “pretty cruel” for Titmus, whose biggest rival is, in fact, “besides her.”

While there is no friction within the women’s team, Magnussen noted that it was difficult to maintain harmony in such a competitive environment.

Emma McKeon made history on Sunday by becoming the most successful swimmer in Commonwealth Games history

Magnussen believes O’Callaghan is a more skilled swimmer than Titmus and McKeon

In his column, the three-time Olympic medalist recalled himself being part of a similar scenario when he joined Grant Stoelwinder’s so-called Super Squad at the Australian Institute of Sport for time trials more than a decade ago.

“It was almost a thump as all the young boys were beating the older boys and there was a bit of encampment,” he wrote.

It was great for us though, we were always looking over the pool and watching those older guys train and talk about how we would beat them.

“So for Ariarne it’s a lose-lose scenario and she has nothing to gain by having Mollie train with her in the pool.”