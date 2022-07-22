Growing pains ‘are a myth’! Scientists say there is no proof centuries-old condition exists

Hearing your child complain about growing pains can feel like an essential part of parenting.

But a study now suggests that there is no such thing.

While a child’s discomfort will likely be real, the age-old phrase seems like nothing more than a misnomer.

Experts from the University of Sydney reviewed the existing literature behind the condition.

Ninety-five percent of the 150 articles analyzed made no mention of growth in defining the condition.

The “concerning” findings mean doctors should stop diagnosing children with growing pains until more is known about the condition, the team said.

Pain in the muscles and bones in children can have a number of other causes, they suggested.

According to studies, about a third of children experience growing pains — first mentioned in an 1823 medical book — at some point in their lives.

The NHS describes them as ‘a nagging or throbbing sensation in both legs’, which usually stops around age 12. They are harmless, but can be very painful.

A study from the University of Sydney suggests that growing pains may not really exist and could be several other problems

What are growing pains? Growing pains are common in children, especially in the legs. They are harmless, but can be very painful. They usually stop around age 12. Growing pains can come and go over months, even years. The pain is usually: A nagging or throbbing feeling in both legs

In the muscles, not in the joints

In the evening or night (and disappears by morning) Growing pains are more common in active children and can occur after a lot of exercise. They are also more common in children with flexible joints (double-jointed). It is not clear what causes growing pains. They can run in families. They are not caused by growing and they are not a sign of anything serious. Source: NHS

Experts don’t know what causes them but know they can run in families but the NHS already recognizes they aren’t really growing.

In extremely rare cases, pains that doctors dismiss as growing pains are actually caused by serious diseases, including cancer.

Lead author Dr. Mary O’Keeffe, a musculoskeletal health expert, said, “Thousands of kids are diagnosed with growing pains by their health care provider, but we were curious — what does that diagnosis actually mean?”

The review, published in the medical journal Pediatricsanalyzed 147 studies reporting growing pains.

Only seven mentioned pain related to growth.

More than 80 percent of studies did not mention a young person’s age at the time when “growing pains” occurred.

There was also no broad agreement or lack of detail about where the pain was located or when the pain occurred.

Half mentioned “growing pains” in the lower extremities, while just over a quarter reported it specifically in the knees.

Forty-eight percent of the studies reported that “growing pains” occur in the evening or at night, and 42 percent said it was recurrent.

Researchers said the range of definitions found in the literature suggests that “growing pains” may be a medical misnomer.

Co-author Professor Steven Kamper, a back pain expert, said: “What we found was a little concerning.

‘There is no consistency in the literature on what ‘growing pains’ means.

‘The definitions were very variable, vague and often contradictory. Some studies suggested growing pains occurred in the arms or lower body.

“Some said it was about muscles, while other studies said it was about joints.”