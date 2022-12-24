Grow your Christmas dinner in your garden, starting with onions and potatoes

What could be better than a roast dinner grown largely in your backyard?

Everyone has their own traditions, whether it’s grandma who makes the pudding or the cousins ​​who make handmade crackers for the table.

Why not make a new tradition this year and plan dinner staples so you can recreate your Christmas masterpiece all year long.

For many, a roast dinner is the Holy Grail of Christmas Day and nothing can beat it.

The question of where to buy the essentials for the greatest meal of all time can cause some to lose sleep at night. Struggling with other families for the roundest potatoes and biggest carrots is some people’s worst nightmare.

But what can you grow in gloomy winter weather in the UK?

1. Onions

Whether you roast them with the chicken, toss them in the gravy, or just fry them off as a garnish, onions always seem to show up on the 25th.

Onions take 90-100 days to mature from seed, which is about four months

The good news is that they pretty much fend for themselves in the winter. They take up minimal space and should be planted in the ground in September and October.

In the summer months, the crop must be ready for use. Onions take 90-100 days to mature from seed, which is about four months.

2. Garlic

The key ingredient for most people’s secret gravy recipes and flavor-intensive turkeys. Fortunately, garlic is one of the easiest vegetables to grow in the winter months.

The crop should be ready just a month after planting

And don’t worry about where you live in the country because luckily there are different types of garlic that grow in different winter conditions. For those in colder regions, Extra Early Wight is ideal. For those living in the warmer areas of the UK, Elephant Garlic is much better.

The crop should be ready just a month after planting, so you don’t have to spend too much time dreaming about tasting a slice of Christmas heaven again.

3. Carrots

While a typical roast dinner may taste like a pot of gold, its appearance isn’t exactly rainbow, but thanks to the carrots, it’s not all green and brown.

They take about three months to harvest, but you can plant the adelaide variety for faster growth

Carrots are another easy plant to grow in November and December. They take about three months to harvest, but you can plant the adelaide variety for faster growth.

Although they are known for the mythical ability to see in the dark, in the garden they need a little help from their friends. Planting your carrots near garlic and onions masks the mouth-watering sweet smell to keep carrot flies away.

4. Peas

The kids avoid trimming but become a guilty pleasure as they get older. While they may try to run it off your plate, the work of planting them is much less of a pain.

Peas usually last about four months after planting in November

Peas are usually planted in March, but few people know that they can also be planted in November for a much earlier harvest. A few may have been lost to the cold, but a healthy harvest should still grow during the holiday season.

Peas usually take about four months, so they can be ready in time for Valentine’s Day. They could be the secret to keeping the family happy

5. Potatoes

No Christmas dinner is done without the main event. The malleable potatoes can be shaped, cooked and sliced ​​into almost anything your hungry heart desires.

Main crop potatoes can be planted in October and November and take about three months to grow

Main crop potatoes can be planted in October and November. They take about three months to grow and can be stored for months.

Having a spare lot in your backyard can’t be wrong. Whether you have roast potatoes, mash or even chips on your roast, they are the backbone of a strong contending Christmas dinner.

They can make or break a roast, which is why practice is perfect for the big day.

6. Cranberries

The star of the show at all roasts. A cranberry charity can get the neighbors talking if you do it well enough and where better to find your ingredient than in your backyard.

Cranberries are not for the impatient and can take up to three years to harvest

They can be planted in a dormant winter, such as October, and while they may not take much effort to grow, they do require patience. Making a cranberry sauce so tasty that it gets local attention can take three years.

It may feel like a long road ahead, but once you’ve served up that impressive homemade delicacy, you may never go back to the store.