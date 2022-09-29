Group says 371 grisly pics of monkeys experimented on by Elon Musk’s Neuralink WON’T be released

A cache of lurid photos of monkeys allegedly injured or killed in experiments with Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain implant technology may not be released publicly, amid a legal battle to pressure a California university to do so, as the Brain implant company denies allegations of animal abuse.

The advocacy group the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) says it has learned that the University of California, Davis has 371 photos of the monkeys that were experimented on inside the facility. school veterinary laboratory.

The prestigious University of California is in possession of hundreds of images that represent, among other things, “necropsies of dead animals” in the experiments, according to PCRM, which has also filed a complaint against Neuralink.

Musk’s plan is to link the human brain with a micron-sized device that works with “neural link” technology to implant tiny electrodes that could one day read a person’s mind. The technology will initially be used to help people with degenerative brain disorders such as ALS, but could also have broader uses.

NEURALINK: THE WORK OF ELON MUSK FOR COMPUTER-BRAIN INTERFACES Elon Musk's Neuralink is working to link the human brain to a machine interface by creating micron-sized devices. Neuralink was registered in California as a "medical research" company in July 2016, and Musk has mostly funded the company himself. It will work with what Musk calls "neural lace" technology, implanting tiny electrodes in the brain that may one day upload and download thoughts. The technology will initially be used to help people with severe degenerative brain disorders such as ALS, but could see wider uses in the coming years.

“UC Davis thinks the public is too stupid to know what they’re seeing,” says Physicians Committee research director Ryan Merkley.

“But it is clear that the university is simply trying to hide from taxpayers the fact that it partnered with Elon Musk to run experiments in which animals suffered and died,” it says in a statement. Press release.

When contacted by DailyMail.com for comment, a Neuralink spokesperson referred to a blog post from the company detailing its commitment to animal welfare.

That blog post says all the work that took place at UC Davis was approved by the school’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, a federal mandate, and that Neuralink in 2020 built a 6,000-square-foot vivarium for farm animals and rhesus macaques that is ‘staffed with caretakers who are passionate about animal welfare, which is a core tenet of Neuralink’s philosophy’.

“Remarkably, Neuralink has never received a citation for USDA inspections of our animal care facility and program,” the company says.

“We recently applied for and received accreditation from the Association for the Evaluation and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care (AAALAC) International, a voluntary international agency that accredits excellence in animal care.”

The blog post details several ways the company says it is exceeding industry standards for animal care, including in the areas of housing, diet, care, data collection and activity.

Neuralink has called PCRM a group that opposes any use of animals in scientific research. On its website, PCRM talks about a ‘transition from the use of animals to human-relevant research methods’, replacing animals with ‘simulators’, as well as ‘advocacy methods to replace animal testing’.

Earlier this year, Neuralink admitted that several rhesus macaque monkeys it used to test its brain technology had been euthanized after malfunctions or infections. That came in the wake of PCRM’s complaint against Neuralink that was filed with the US Department of Agriculture alleging multiple animal abuse charges between 2017 and 2020.

UC Davis has already released more than 600 pages of records showing monkeys suffering from chronic infections, paralysis and seizures, according to the animal rights organization.

But the animal rights group says the school still has two large repositories of photographs, totaling 317, showing monkeys involved in the experiments, including some that were allegedly killed.

A UC Davis spokesperson told DailyMail.com that they fully complied with the California Public Records Act in responding to PCRM’s request and referred us to their previous statement.

UC Davis ended its relationship with Neuralink in 2020 and says it reviewed and approved all research protocols during the experiments. According to PCRM, Musk’s brain technology company paid UC Davis $1.4 million to use its facilities between 2017 and 2020.

Musk has said that there will be a Neuralink update “show and tell” event on October 31.